Battle Lines Drawn! 20-Day Countdown Begins as Nairobi Prepares for Global 7s Feast

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21, 2026 – The clock is ticking toward East Africa’s undisputed capital of rugby culture.

With exactly 20 days remaining, the roar of the crowd and the rhythm of high-octane Sevens action are set to descend on the Nyayo National Stadium from October 9 to 11 for the 28th edition of the legendary Safari 7s festival.

More than just a tournament on the calendar, this year’s installment represents a high-stakes arena where continental bragging rights, international pride, and developmental grit collide across three days of non-stop action.

At the heart of the festival is a target drawn squarely on the backs of the host nation.

Both Kenya Shujaa in the 12-team men’s draw and the Kenya Lionesses in the six-team women’s competition enter as reigning champions, burdened with the heavy expectation of keeping the silverware in Nairobi.

For Shujaa, maintaining their supremacy at Nyayo requires navigating a lethal blend of familiar African rivals and battle-tested international outfits.

Flanked by their developmental brothers, Kenya Morans, the hosts face an immediate threat from close quarters as Uganda’s noisy neighbors cross the border intent on spoiling the party, alongside a hardened Zimbabwe side eager to build on their previous appearance.

Meanwhile, the Lionesses face an equally compelling defense of their crown.

Alongside the Kenya Cubs and the rising stars of Shibli, local depth will be tested against a stacked field featuring regional heavyweights Uganda and Tunisia, as well as the formidable Costa Blanca Barbarians, the 2024 champions returning to reclaim their throne.

What elevates the 28th Safari7s from a regional derby to a global spectacle is the sheer diversity of rugby philosophies converging on the capital.

From North America, the Southern California Nomads make the trans-Atlantic trek to test their physical style against African agility.

Europe brings heavy tactical firepower: two French contingents, the returning French Renegades and newcomers Wonder7s, join a dangerous Scotland national team looking to assert northern hemisphere dominance.

Adding deep historical nostalgia to the mix is the return of the United Kingdom’s Shogun (formerly Samurai), a side whose storied relationship with Safari7s guarantees an elite, experienced core capable of turning any match on its head.

Adding fuel to the fire, South African flavor will be out in full force via the Wellington Jaguars, Gel Squad7s, and the SportPesa Fast Forwards, ensuring that every single fixture in the pool stages carries knockout intensity.

While the technical bench strategy and bone-crunching tackles will dictate outcomes on the turf, the Safari7s experience remains unmatched off the pitch.

With standby powerhouses like 2026 SportPesa National 7s Circuit champions KCB Rugby, Zambia, and the Wailers waiting in the wings, the depth of this year’s lineup guarantees that every minute of the three-day fiesta delivers maximum drama.

As Nairobi counts down the final days, Nyayo Stadium stands ready to host a true festival of speed, skill, and subcontinental rivalry.