Palmer set to withdraw from England squad after recall

LONDON, England, September 21, 2026 – Chelsea forward Cole Palmer is set to withdraw from England’s squad for the upcoming Nations League matches because of a minor injury.

The 24-year-old had been recalled by manager Thomas Tuchel having been controversially left out of the Three Lions’ squad for the World Cup.

Tuchel previously said Palmer had a “point to prove” and needed “to step up” to “keep his shirt and justify the nomination”.

However, the Blues forward will now miss the extended international break in which England play four games.

The Three Lions face World Cup winners Spain at Wembley on Saturday, 26 September, then travel to the Czech Republic (29 September) and Croatia (3 October) before hosting the Czechs on 6 October.

Palmer’s withdrawal comes after he played the full game for Chelsea in their 3-0 defeat at Brentford on Friday.

Following a summer off after missing out on World Cup selection, he has started six of Chelsea’s seven games and played the full 90 minutes in five of them – scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Palmer was hampered by a recurring groin injury in 2025-26, which former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca – who is now boss at Manchester City – said did not make sense.

Palmer last played for England in their 1-0 friendly defeat by Japan in March.Chelsea forward Cole Palmer is set to withdraw from England’s squad for the upcoming Nations League matches because of a minor injury.

The 24-year-old had been recalled by manager Thomas Tuchel having been controversially left out of the Three Lions’ squad for the World Cup.

Tuchel previously said Palmer had a “point to prove” and needed “to step up” to “keep his shirt and justify the nomination”.

However, the Blues forward will now miss the extended international break in which England play four games.

The Three Lions face World Cup winners Spain at Wembley on Saturday, 26 September, then travel to the Czech Republic (29 September) and Croatia (3 October) before hosting the Czechs on 6 October.

Palmer’s withdrawal comes after he played the full game for Chelsea in their 3-0 defeat at Brentford on Friday.

Following a summer off after missing out on World Cup selection, he has started six of Chelsea’s seven games and played the full 90 minutes in five of them – scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Palmer was hampered by a recurring groin injury in 2025-26, which former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca – who is now boss at Manchester City – said did not make sense.

Palmer last played for England in their 1-0 friendly defeat by Japan in March.