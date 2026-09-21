AFC Leopards issue refunds to ticket holders after aborted start to FKF Premier League

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21, 2026 – AFC Leopards have refunded fans who bought tickets to their first match of the 2026/27 season of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League on Sunday against Bandari.

In a statement, the 12-time league champions confirmed that all the fans have been refunded, asking anyone who is yet to receive their money to contact the club.

“We wish to confirm to all our fans and stakeholders that refunds for the postponed Bandari match have been processed. Let us know if any one has not received their cash,” the club said.

The match was aborted after the federation announced the postponement of the start of the league due to two court rulings on Friday evening, that put paid to such plans.

A High Court ruling in Murang’a had ordered for the halt to the start of the league whereas another one in Kiambu decreed that the competition cannot proceed without the inclusion of Mombasa United in the fixtures.

Elsewhere, Ingwe’s arch-rivals, Gor Mahia, promised fans that their tickets will be valid for the first match of the season once it begins.

“For fans who had already purchased tickets please do not worry. Your tickets remain valid and will be honoured when the season officially gets underway,” K’Ogalo said in a statement.

It is the third time the start of the new season has been postponed due to the court cases.