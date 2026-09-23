Warning bells: McCarthy rings alarm over crisis in Harambee Stars camp amid strike reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 23, 2026 – Amid reports that players have downed their tools, Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has warned that morale is plummeting at an alarming rate.

The South African concedes that a number of players are increasingly falling out of love with the national team, adding that this is complicating his work as head coach.

“It becomes hard to manage players who haven’t been paid. Of course, four or five camps without receiving a cent of what was promised makes it hard. This is not okay for the national team,” the former Cape Town City and AmaZulu tactician said.

Sympathising with his charges’ tribulations, McCarthy appealed to the relevant authorities to move speedily and remedy the situation before it becomes untenable.

“I understand their frustrations…the ministry (of sports), FKF president should intervene urgently before it gets out of hand,” he said.

Stars are currently in residential camp for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Eritrea and Guinea.

They first play their Eastern African neighbours at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday evening before travelling to Conakry for their duel with the West Africans on October 1.

As the countdown to the two encounters continue, uncertainty remains over the possibility of the players commencing their training.

Other than pending allowances, other issues include the lack of proper accommodation for the team on local and international assignments.

The former Porto striker acknowledged that a number of players have withdrawn from the national team although not for the injury reasons they had cited.