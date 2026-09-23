Harambee Starlets midfielder makes historic UEFA Champions League appearance

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 23, 2026 – Harambee Starlets captain Mwanahalima ‘Dogo’ Adam etched her name into European football folklore on Tuesday night, putting in a resolute 80-minute performance for Danish outfit HB Køge as they pushed two-time European champions Arsenal W.F.C. to the absolute limit in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Starting in midfield for Køge’s opening league-phase clash at Meadow Park, Adam became only the second Kenyan woman to play in the main phase (formerly group stage) of Europe’s premier club competition, joining Marjolen Nekesa, who achieved the feat with Slavia Prague in 2023.

Deployed against an Arsenal side brimming with international stars like Leah Williamson, Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo, and Kim Little, the 29-year-old Kenyan international produced a disciplined, high-workrate display that kept the host giant at bay.

Jereko’s numbers from the 80 minutes on the pitch tell the story of a player unfazed by the magnitude of the stage; 27 out of 31 passes completed (87% passing accuracy under heavy pressure), eight critical turnovers generated in the central third, 43 total touches, helping Køge relieve pressure during intense Arsenal waves, and 1 tackle made and only 1 foul committed in a disciplined tactical setup

When she was substituted off in the 80th minute for Laura Munk Hermann, HB Køge held an improbable 0-0 deadlock against the English powerhouses.

Køge’s brave defensive wall finally suffered late heartbreak deep into stoppage time.

In the 92nd minute, Arsenal substitute Selina Cerci was brought down inside the box, prompting the referee to point to the penalty spot.

Mariona Caldentey stepped up and coolly converted in the 93rd minute to hand Arsenal a dramatic 1-0 victory.

Despite the agonizing end, Jereko’s performance marks another landmark moment for Kenyan women’s football.

Having already scored during Køge’s qualifying campaign, where they eliminated Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven 2-1 on aggregate, the Harambee Starlets skipper proved she belongs among the world’s best.

With upcoming league-phase blockbusters against FC Barcelona, Paris FC, and Benfica on the horizon, Jereko has firmly set the benchmark for East African talent on global stages.