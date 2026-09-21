ORPP blocks Ukombozi name, dealing blow to Sifuna, Natembeya

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 21 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya have suffered a setback in their efforts to establish Ukombozi People’s Party as the political vehicle for the Linda Mwananchi movement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Registrar of Political Parties has rejected a proposal by the United Democratic Party (UDP) to change its name to Ukombozi People’s Party (UPP), saying the proposed name is too similar to another political outfit whose name had already been reserved.

In a letter dated September 8, Registrar of Political Parties John Lorionokou told lawyers representing UDP that the office had “not approved or authorised” the use of the name Ukombozi People’s Party by the party.

“This Office has not approved or authorized the use of the name ‘Ukombozi People’s Party (UPP)’ by the United Democratic Party (UDP),”the registrar of political parties stated.

The Registrar cited Section 8(c) of the Political Parties Act, which allows the office to reject a party name, abbreviation, slogan or symbol that closely resembles that of another registered political party or legal entity.

The office said the name Ukombozi People’s Party resembles The Ukombozi Alliance (TUA), whose name had been reserved by another applicant on July 20, 2026.

“The name resembles ‘The Ukombozi Alliance (TUA)’ reserved by a different applicant on 20th July, 2026,”Lorionokou noted.

The decision complicates plans by Sifuna and his allies, who have in recent weeks been preparing to unveil Ukombozi as the party through which the Nairobi senator could pursue his presidential ambitions.

Natembeya has been among the most vocal supporters of Ukombozi as the political vehicle for Sifuna, even as divisions emerged within Linda Mwananchi over the party to be used in the 2027 elections.

Recent reports indicate that Sifuna’s allies were planning to unveil the party in early October, with October 3 cited as a possible launch date.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi confirmed that plans were under way but declined to disclose the party’s officials or launch venue.

The ORPP decision now puts that plan under a cloud and raises questions over whether the group will have to identify another registered party or await the outcome of the dispute surrounding the competing Ukombozi and Linda political identities.

The development comes against the backdrop of a growing disagreement within Linda Mwananchi over its political vehicle.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has insisted that his political vehicle should be considered for the movement’s 2027 activities, while Natembeya has pushed Ukombozi as the platform for Sifuna’s presidential bid.

Babu has since proposed a possible coalition between his party and Ukombozi, while maintaining that he continues to support Sifuna’s presidential ambitions.

The party dispute has exposed competing political interests within Linda Mwananchi, with reports that differences among its leading figures had spilled into the open. The disagreement has centred largely on whether Sifuna should use Babu’s party or Ukombozi.

Sifuna’s political situation has also been complicated by developments within ODM. The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal last week upheld his removal as the party’s Secretary-General, dismissing his latest challenge to his ouster.

At the same time, another case concerning the proposed Linda political identity is awaiting determination. The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal is expected to rule on September 30 on a dispute over rival attempts to register parties using the Linda name.

The latest ORPP decision therefore leaves the Linda Mwananchi camp facing two immediate political-legal questions,whether it can secure a viable party vehicle for Sifuna’s presidential ambitions and whether its preferred political identity will survive the ongoing disputes before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.