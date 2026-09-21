High Court orders Jubilee SG Ole Kenta to remain in office pending case

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – The High Court has issued interim orders allowing Jubilee Party Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta to remain in office pending the hearing and determination of a case challenging his position.

Justice Janet Mulwa, sitting at the Milimani High Court, issued the orders on Monday after certifying as urgent a Notice of Motion filed by the Jubilee Party of Kenya and Kenta against the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and Ngunjiri Wambugu.

The court granted prayer three of the application on an interim basis, pending the inter partes hearing and determination of the motion.

The order effectively allows Kenta to remain in the Secretary General position as the court considers the substantive dispute.

The parties have been directed to comply with a series of timelines ahead of the next court appearance.

The respondents have been given seven days after service to file their responses, if any, and exchange them with the applicants.

The applicants will also have seven days to file any further affidavits together with their submissions and serve the respondents.

The respondents have similarly been directed to file and exchange their submissions within seven days of service.

The parties will return to the High Court on October 15, for compliance and/or highlighting of their respective submissions.

The case follows a decision by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal earlier this month that nullified Kenta’s appointment as Jubilee Secretary General.

The tribunal found that Kenta was not a registered Jubilee Party member when he was nominated and appointed to the position and declared the appointment and subsequent recognition unlawful and void.

The dispute was filed by former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, who challenged changes made to Jubilee Party leadership and their recognition by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

Monday’s High Court order now provides for Kenta’s continued stay in office pending the determination of the application.

The matter will next be mentioned on October 15 for compliance and/or highlighting of submissions.