Eldoret To Host 2026 UN Tourism Week as Kenya Embraces AI and Digital Innovation

ELDORET, Kenya Sep 21 – Eldoret will host the 2026 UN Tourism Week as Kenya seeks to harness digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the tourism sector and diversify destinations beyond the traditional coastal and wildlife circuits.

The week-long event, running from September 21 to 27 at the University of Eldoret grounds, will be held under the theme “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism.”

The event will showcase emerging digital technologies, AI solutions, start-ups and innovations aimed at enhancing Kenya’s tourism reputation and creating new opportunities for destinations, businesses and communities.

Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the programme had been designed to give participants an opportunity to experience the tourism potential of Eldoret and the wider North Rift region.

“We have lined up many interesting activities to not only see but to actively participate in. We invite everyone to visit Eldoret and the greater North Rift to sample the glory of the true home of champions,” Bitok said.

The event will bring together national and county governments, tourism investors, technology companies, innovators, scholars, conservationists, tourism stakeholders and members of the public.

A major focus of the week will be capacity building on the practical deployment of digital technologies and AI in tourism.

The sessions will target micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tour operators, hoteliers, tour guides, young people and community-based tourism enterprises.

Participants will explore how AI and digital innovation can improve destination marketing, content creation, customer engagement, business development and market intelligence.

The organisers say the initiative will also help tourism entrepreneurs and innovators strengthen their visibility and competitiveness in an increasingly digital marketplace.

The programme will seek to showcase the people, places and lived experiences of the North Rift through organised road trips and a destination caravan to various attraction sites.

Participants will have an opportunity to experience local tourism products while interacting with enterprises and communities involved in the sector.

The programme will also feature hot-air balloon rides, active sports and cultural experiences, alongside Eldoret’s nightlife and entertainment offerings.

The activities are expected to promote the North Rift as a tourism destination while creating opportunities for local enterprises and communities to benefit from increased visitor activity.

The week will feature exhibitions highlighting tourism products, enterprises, innovations, culture and creative expression.

The exhibitions are expected to provide platforms for networking, collaboration and market linkages among tourism businesses, technology companies, innovators and other stakeholders.

Attracting more international visitors will also be a key focus, with stakeholders expected to promote Kenyan destinations through experiential tourism, including sports, culture and immersive community experiences.

The programme will also incorporate environmental conservation and sustainable tourism activities.

These will include tree-growing initiatives and clean-up exercises aimed at promoting environmental stewardship alongside tourism development.

The Eldoret event comes as Kenya seeks to broaden its tourism offering by promoting emerging destinations and experiences while embracing technology as a tool for marketing, innovation and improving visitor experiences.