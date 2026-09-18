Snow Moves into Contention at Uganda’s Pearl of Africa Golf Series

ENTEBBE, Uganda, Sept 18 – Kenya’s Greg Snow moved into contention for the Pearl of Africa Golf Series title, the sixth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour, after carding a 5-under-par 66 in the second round at Entebbe Golf Club on Friday.

Snow took his tournament total to 6-under-par 136, moving into fourth position heading into Saturday’s final round. His scorecard featured seven birdies on the first, second, sixth, 11th, 14th, 17th and 18th holes, while his only dropped shots came on the 10th and 13th.

“I’m happy with the round today. I gave myself good opportunities and was able to convert a number of them, especially towards the end. I’ve put myself in a good position going into the final round, and the focus now is to play another solid round tomorrow,” said Snow.

Snow is currently the best-placed Kenyan in the tournament, with fellow Kenyans Daniel Nduva and Mutahi Kibugu also making the cut for the final round.

South Africa’s Slade Pickering moved into third position on seven-under-par, while Snow is one shot ahead of a three-way tie for fifth between Uganda’s Willy Deus Kitata, England’s Matt Millar and Tanzania’s Nuru Mollel, who are all on five-under-par.

Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo in action at Entebbe Golf Club during the second round of the Perl of Africa Golf Series, the sixth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing

At the top of the leaderboard, Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo extended his advantage after producing the best round of the day, a seven-under-par 64, to take his tournament total to 11-under-par 131.

The reigning Uganda Open champion made a fast start, picking up birdies on the first, second, fourth, fifth and ninth holes to make the turn in 30. He then added an eagle on the 15th before finishing with another eagle on the 18th.

“I’m very happy with the round. I got off to a good start and managed to maintain the momentum throughout the round. Finishing with two eagles was great, but there is still one more round to play, so I have to remain focused,” said Rugumayo.

Nigeria’s Godwin Okoko also remained firmly in contention after returning a three-under-par 68 to take his tournament total to eight-under-par 134.

Okoko made birdies on the second, fifth and seventh holes before finishing strongly with an eagle on the 18th. His only dropped shots came on the 13th and 16th holes, leaving him in second position, three shots behind Rugumayo and one ahead of Pickering.

The Pearl of Africa Golf Series is the sixth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing and marks the Tour’s first event in Uganda.

The tournament has brought together professional and elite amateur golfers from across Africa, with Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points on offer.

Following the second round, the field has been reduced to the top 30 players and ties, who will proceed to Saturday’s final round.

The players are competing for the KSh 2.5 million prize purse, alongside valuable world ranking points.