Ruai Land Dispute Turns Chaotic as Police, Residents Clash Over Eviction

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 18 – Tension erupted in Ruai after police clashed with residents as officers moved to evict a widow from a disputed piece of land she claims has been her home for 34 years.

The confrontation occurred as police attempted to enforce an eviction order involving the parcel, triggering resistance from residents who gathered at the scene.

The widow, Wanjiru, said she has lived on the disputed land for more than three decades and questioned the move to remove her from the property.

“This has been my home for 34 years,” Wanjiru said.

The dispute pits Wanjiru against Njeru, who claims he legally acquired the land from her late husband.

Njeru maintains that he bought the property from Wanjiru’s late husband, a claim that has become the centre of the ongoing ownership dispute.

The attempted eviction sparked a confrontation between police and residents, with the situation turning chaotic as locals resisted the removal of the widow.

Residents questioned the circumstances surrounding the eviction and called for the land dispute to be resolved before any further action is taken.

The competing claims over the property have heightened tensions in the Ruai area, with the widow maintaining that she has occupied the land for decades while Njeru asserts that he acquired ownership through a transaction with her late husband.

The dispute comes amid wider concerns over land ownership and evictions in parts of Nairobi, where competing claims over property can result in prolonged legal and community disputes.

The circumstances surrounding the eviction, including the legal basis for the enforcement action and the competing ownership claims, remain central to the dispute.

Authorities are expected to address the competing claims as efforts continue to resolve the ownership row.