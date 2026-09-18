Kenya, UK and US Launch Counter-Terrorism Hotline to Boost Community Intelligence

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 18 – Kenya, the United Kingdom and the United States have launched a new counter-terrorism hotline and online reporting portal in a fresh push to harness information from communities to detect and disrupt terrorist threats before attacks occur.

The initiative, unveiled in Nairobi on Friday, gives Kenyans a toll-free and anonymous channel to report suspected terrorist activity, radicalisation, recruitment, terrorism financing, suspicious movements and other information that could assist security agencies.

The toll-free hotline, 0800 900 900, will officially go live on October 15, 2026, alongside an anonymous online reporting platform and case-management system for receiving, assessing and prioritising reports.

It is the latest development in a security partnership between the three countries that has evolved over more than two decades, with cooperation spanning counter-terrorism investigations, financing, prosecution, rehabilitation, intelligence sharing and protection of critical infrastructure.

The launch comes as Kenya continues to face a terrorism threat largely concentrated along its border with Somalia.

The Centre for Human Rights and Policy Studies’ Terror Attacks and Arrests Observatory recorded 72 terror attacks in Kenya in 2025, down from 85 the previous year. Fatalities fell from 107 in 2024 to 50 in 2025, although security personnel accounted for nearly half of those killed, with 23 officers losing their lives and 78 injured.

Government figures covering September 2024 to August 2025 recorded 61 terror-related incidents, including 15 active-shooter incidents, 20 improvised explosive device attacks and nine kidnappings involving 119 victims. Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Lamu accounted for the incidents recorded during the period.

The UK continues to identify the Kenya-Somalia border and parts of northern and coastal Kenya as areas where terrorism poses a significant security risk, with frequent attacks in the border regions attributed largely to al-Shabaab.

Against this backdrop, officials from the three countries said the new platform is intended to close the gap between what communities observe and what specialised security agencies can act upon.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who represented President William Ruto at the launch in Nairobi on Friday, said the initiative was a critical addition to Kenya’s counter-terrorism architecture.

“This hotline launch elevates the community to serve as partners in countering terrorism anywhere: church, mosque, public transport and even during special events,” Mudavadi said.

He said the platform would provide a confidential mechanism for communities to share information with security agencies while strengthening cooperation between the public and security institutions.

“The counter-terrorism hotline is a timely and significant innovation,” he said.

Mudavadi urged Kenyans to remain vigilant as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election, warning that increased political activity and large public gatherings could create vulnerabilities that terrorists could exploit.

“In the political space, we are witnessing and expect to see large public gatherings as we approach the general election next year. Such open, crowded spaces can be vulnerable to terrorist attacks,” he said.

He urged communities to report individuals suspected of promoting, planning or carrying out terrorist activities.

Mudavadi also raised concern over the growth of organised criminal gangs, warning that some could potentially evolve into violent extremist groups if allowed to become entrenched.

“These gangs must not be allowed to expand or become entrenched, as they can easily evolve from petty crime into violent extremism,” he said.

He said communities and security agencies should closely monitor such groups because of the risk of radicalisation and their potential evolution into violent extremism and terrorism.

Mudavadi also warned that Kenya’s expanding digital infrastructure had created additional avenues for terrorist activity.

“As Kenya’s digital infrastructure continues to expand, so do cyber-terrorism threats, including increased and disruptive ransom-seeking attacks,” he said.

He said the security of the country remained a shared responsibility between citizens and the Government.

“Let us continue to heed the advice of our security agencies: that security begins with you as an individual usalama unaanza na mimi,” Mudavadi said.

He further sought to distinguish the initiative from politics, saying the hotline was intended to protect lives.

“This line being launched is not a political initiative. It is a line that will save lives,” he said.

US Embassy Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Carla Benini said the initiative would give Kenyans a direct way of reporting terrorism-related concerns without fear.

“Terrorist groups like al-Shabaab thrive on silence. This platform breaks it by giving every Kenyan a direct channel to help stop an attack,” she said.

Benini said some of the most valuable counter-terrorism intelligence could come from ordinary people who notice something unusual in their neighbourhoods.

The United States, she said, remained committed to working with Kenya and the UK to strengthen security in East Africa.

UK Deputy High Commissioner Ed Barnett said the new capability was the product of the three countries’ continuing security cooperation.

“The UK is proud to support Kenya, alongside our US partners, in launching this Kenyan-owned capability that gives the public a clear route to share terrorism-related concerns,” Barnett said.

He said the UK’s support had included technical development of the hotline, online portal and supporting systems, while the United States was supporting communications, public awareness and other aspects of the initiative.

But officials emphasised that the platform is ultimately a Kenyan national-security capability.

The Counter-Terrorism Bureau will own, manage and operate the system, with the foreign support intended to strengthen Kenya’s long-term institutional capacity.

The platform has three key components: a toll-free hotline, an anonymous online reporting portal and a case-management system that will allow reports to be received, assessed and prioritised.

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin said the system would provide another source of intelligence for investigators and strengthen the relationship between security agencies and communities.

“Terrorism is not merely a security challenge. It threatens our communities, economies, institutions, way of life and national development,” Amin said in remarks delivered on his behalf during the launch.

While delivering the remarks Rosemary Mburu ,Director Forensics said counter-terrorism required a “whole of governance and a whole of societal approach” in which citizens and institutions have a role to play.

The hotline will receive information on suspected terrorist activity, terrorism financing, recruitment, radicalisation and suspicious movements.

She said information that appeared insignificant on its own could become important when combined with other intelligence.

“Timely information can make the difference between preventing an incident and responding to one after it has occurred,” Mburu said.

The system is also designed to ensure that reports do not simply enter a database without action.

Reports will be handled securely, assessed by relevant officers and, where necessary, referred to operational or investigative teams.

Mburu warned, however, that the hotline should not be used to settle personal disputes, spread misinformation or make malicious allegations against individuals.

She also cautioned members of the public against confronting people they suspect of terrorism.

“Do not assume that someone else will report it. Equally important, do not attempt to investigate or confront suspected individuals yourself,” Mburu said.

The new system will also be backed by a US-supported public awareness campaign across Kenya.

US Africa Command will administer reward payments for credible information that advances counter-terrorism objectives or strengthens force-protection measures, according to the launch announcement.

The three countries said the partnership is intended to translate information received from communities into faster intelligence-led action.

The emphasis on community intelligence reflects the changing nature of the terrorism threat, with security agencies increasingly dealing with recruitment and radicalisation networks, digital communications, terrorism financing and transnational criminal networks alongside conventional attacks.

Major General Shane Morgan, Commander of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, urged Kenyans to report suspicious activity rather than attempt to deal with suspected threats themselves.

He said the new platform would strengthen the link between ordinary community observations and specialised security capabilities.

“The hotline is timely and significant,” Morgan said, stressing the importance of community-based approaches to counter-terrorism.

He urged Kenyans to report suspicious behaviour in places where people gather, including public spaces, religious institutions, schools and businesses, saying information from members of the public can help security agencies identify potential threats before they materialise.

“If you see something, say something,” Morgan said.

Morgan clarified that the new reporting platform is specifically intended for counter-terrorism concerns and should not replace established channels for ordinary police reports or emergencies.

He said the initiative reflects the importance of sustained cooperation between Kenya and its international partners in confronting terrorist threats, while placing communities at the centre of prevention efforts.