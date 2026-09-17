Raila anniversary: Ida says celebrations belong to all Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – The first anniversary of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death will be marked with a series of national commemorative events, including the launch of a democracy centre at the University of Nairobi and the establishment of a regional leadership academy in his name.

Mama Ida Odinga said the Kenya School of Government had established the Raila Odinga Regional Leadership Academy, designated as a centre of excellence for governance practices, public sector leadership and public administration studies.

“The Kenya School of Government has established the Raila Odinga Regional Leadership Academy, designated as a centre of excellence to foster diligent governance practices, public sector leadership, and public administration studies,” she said.

The University of Nairobi is also establishing the Raila Odinga Centre for Democracy, which is expected to be officially launched during the week of commemorative activities.

Mrs Odinga welcomed the institutional initiatives, saying the family was grateful for the academic and diplomatic honours being extended in memory of the former Prime Minister.

“In this spirit of institutional partnership, we are profoundly grateful for the diplomatic and academic honours being extended in his memory across national institutions,” she said.

She spoke during a press conference on activities planned to mark the first anniversary of Mr Odinga’s death, saying the family had established a national steering committee to coordinate the commemorations.

“All the commemorative activities and events and institutional initiatives regarding the celebration of Raila Odinga will be conducted under the direct guidance of this committee,” she said.

The committee is chaired by Professor Adams Oloo and brings together representatives from government, political institutions, civil society, academia, the private sector and the Odinga family. Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo is also a member.

Mrs Odinga said the commemorations would be a national occasion rather than an event restricted to the organising committee or Odinga’s political supporters.

“These celebrations do not belong to the committee; they belong to the people. Baba’s people are all welcome,” she said.

She said the events would provide an opportunity for Kenyans who did not get the chance to mourn Mr Odinga in the manner they wished to come together, remember his life and share their experiences.

“We know that many Kenyans did not have opportunity to mourn him in the way they wished,” she said.

Mrs Odinga said Mr Odinga’s legacy extended beyond political affiliations, describing the first anniversary as an opportunity to reflect on his contribution to the country.

“As we approach the first anniversary of his passing, we recognize that his legacy belongs to every Kenyan who believes in democracy, justice, and peace,” she said.

She added that Kenyans holding different political views could still share aspirations for a better country.

The family has also welcomed initiatives by universities and other institutions to honour Mr Odinga. Mrs Odinga singled out Daystar University, saying it had begun plans for a symposium in his memory.

The commemorative programme is expected to bring together Kenyans from different parts of the country, with Mrs Odinga saying the occasion should reflect the national reach of Mr Odinga’s political and public life.

“Reflecting this broad national spirit, the committee brings together representatives from government, political institutions, civil society, academia, private sector and our family,” she said.

“But this celebration does not belong to the Committee. It belongs to the people from Wote to Mombasa. From Turkana to Kajiado, from Busia to Garissa, from Nairobi to Meru and everywhere else in between.”

She said the week would be an opportunity for Kenyans to “come together, to participate, to sing, to remember, to tell stories and celebrate the extraordinary life shared with Baba Raila Amolo Odinga.”