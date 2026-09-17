Pauline Njoroge hits back at claims she is carrying Uhuru’s money for Linda Mwananchi

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 17 – Political strategist Pauline Njoroge has hit back at claims that she is carrying money from former President Uhuru Kenyatta to finance the Linda Mwananchi movement, challenging government-aligned politicians to explain why they have not seized the alleged funds.

Njoroge took issue with remarks she said were made during President William Ruto’s political engagements in Nyanza, where the President has stepped up attacks on Linda Mwananchi and linked some of its leaders to the former President.

In a post on social media, Njoroge questioned why, if the claims were true, the government had not used its access to State machinery to establish whether she was in possession of funds allegedly being used to bankroll the movement.

“Now that they have the state machinery, and all the instruments of power, why haven’t they waylaid me and taken the money, so that they cripple Linda Mwananchi financially if they actually believe that it’s Uhuru’s money that’s propelling the movement?” Njoroge said.

She was responding to claims she attributed to President William Ruto allies who, she alleged, had received money from political agents during the 2022 General Election.

The remarks come amid an intensifying political contest between the Ruto administration and the emerging Linda Mwananchi movement, which is associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and has attracted several opposition figures.

During his Nyanza tour, President Ruto directly took on Linda Mwananchi, urging voters not to “gamble” with emerging political formations. In Siaya, he questioned Governor James Orengo’s decision to associate with the movement and accused former President Kenyatta of abandoning the role of a statesman to engage in opposition politics.

Ruto also portrayed the movement as lacking the political machinery and policy agenda required to govern, while urging leaders in the region to work with his broad-based administration.

The dispute over the movement’s financing has been a recurring feature of the political exchanges surrounding Linda Mwananchi.

Njoroge, who has been associated with the movement, previously dismissed allegations that she was acting as a conduit for funds from Uhuru to bankroll Sifuna’s political activities describing the claims as political propaganda intended to discredit the movement.

The Linda Mwananchi website currently invites members of the public to make contributions through M-Pesa Paybill number 3033049, providing a public channel through which supporters can contribute to the movement.

The question of the movement’s financing has also entered the courts. A constitutional petition has been filed at the High Court seeking an account of money allegedly contributed by members of the public towards Linda Mwananchi, including funds raised through the Paybill. The petitioner wants disclosure of contributions, expenditure and the current status of the money.