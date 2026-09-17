Oburu hosts Kenya’s UK Envoy during medical trip

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 17 – ODM Party Leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has made a fresh public appearance from the United Kingdom, where he is currently undergoing a medical check-up.

Oburu on Thursday shared photos showing him and his wife, Mama Judy, hosting Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK, Maurice Makoloo, at their residence.

Oburu said his discussions with Makoloo focused on strengthening Kenya-UK ties and supporting Kenyans living in the diaspora.

“This morning, Mama Judy, and I were pleased to welcome Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK, HE Maurice Makoloo, for a courtesy call at our residence in UK,” Oburu said.

He added that the two held discussions on how Kenya could benefit from the skills and investments of its citizens living abroad.

“We had a productive discussion on strengthening ties, supporting our vibrant Kenyan diaspora, and leveraging their investments and skills to drive development back home,” he said.

Oburu described Kenyans living abroad as an important part of the country’s development, particularly through investment, expertise and skills.

“A strong diaspora is a vital pillar of our nation’s prosperity,” he said.

The ODM leader also thanked Makoloo for visiting him and expressed his intention to continue working with Kenya’s diplomatic representatives.

“I thank the Ambassador Makoloo for his visit and look forward to our continued collaboration,” Oburu said.

The meeting comes as Oburu continues his stay in the UK after travelling there for a routine medical check-up.

Oburu has not publicly disclosed a specific medical condition or detailed the nature of any treatment he may be receiving in the UK.