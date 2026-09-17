City Hall Faces Court Challenge Over Ongoing CBD Road and Walkway Works

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 17 – The High Court has directed the Nairobi County Government to respond within 14 days to a petition challenging ongoing cabro paving, pedestrian walkway and non-motorised transport works in the Central Business District.

The petition, filed by human rights activist Francis Awino, seeks to halt the project over alleged breaches of constitutional and statutory requirements governing public participation, procurement and accountability.

Justice Nabil Mokaya Orina issued the directions as the case proceeds through the normal court process.

Awino is challenging construction activities along Haile Selassie Avenue, Moi Avenue, Taifa Lane, the Kencom area and adjoining streets within Nairobi’s CBD.

The petition names the Nairobi City County Government, the County Executive Committee Member for Roads, the Chief Officer for Roads, the Joint Steering Committee established under the National Government-Nairobi County Cooperation Agreement and the Attorney-General as respondents.

Awino argues that the project was undertaken without adequate compliance with constitutional and statutory obligations relating to public participation, procurement, transparency and accountability.

He wants the court to quash decisions, approvals, procurement processes and contracts associated with the works.

The activist is also seeking orders stopping further implementation of the project.

Awino has asked the court to compel the respondents to provide key records relating to the planning, procurement and implementation of the CBD works.

The documents sought include procurement plans, tender documents, contracts, bills of quantities, payment records and other project-related information.

The petitioner argues that access to the records is necessary to scrutinise the decisions and expenditure associated with the project.

The petition has also raised concerns over the safety of pedestrians using the affected roads and walkways.

Awino wants the court to direct the respondents to install adequate warning signs and barriers at construction sites and provide safe pedestrian diversions.

According to court documents, some sections of the CBD have been excavated or blocked by ongoing construction, leaving parts of the walkways impassable.

The petitioner says the situation exposes pedestrians to safety risks and requires appropriate intervention.

The respondents are expected to file their responses within the 14-day period as the High Court considers the issues raised in the petition.