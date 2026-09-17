NGEC Urges Nyamira Women to Contest MP, MCA and Governor Seats

NYAMIRA, Kenya Sep 17 — The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has challenged women in Nyamira County to break political barriers and contest elective positions at both the national and county levels ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Commission urged women to look beyond the Woman Representative position and seek seats in Parliament, the county assembly and the gubernatorial race.

Speaking during a women’s engagement forum at Nyamira National Polytechnic, NGEC Commissioner Caroline Lentupuru said women had equal constitutional rights to contest elective positions and should take a more active role in political leadership.

“Women cannot continue shying away from elective politics. The Constitution gives you equal rights to vie. Don’t wait to be given the Woman Rep seat as if that is the only seat reserved for you. Go for MP, go for MCA, go for Governor,” Lentupuru said.

She called on women to register as voters, participate in elections and support fellow women seeking elective office.

Lentupuru said the Commission had identified several barriers hindering women in Nyamira from contesting elective positions.

These include gender-based violence during campaigns, inadequate financial resources and cultural stereotypes that discourage women from seeking political office.

She said NGEC was working with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), security agencies and county governments to promote a safe environment for women aspirants ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Commissioner expressed concern over the limited number of women elected to competitive political seats in the Gusii region since independence.

She urged women in Nyamira and neighbouring Kisii County to overcome fear and cultural limitations and take advantage of empowerment programmes and affirmative action funds to strengthen their political participation.

Lentupuru said women must also play a role in supporting other women through voting and active participation in the political process.

“The biggest barrier is sometimes women themselves. You register as voters but you don’t vote for your fellow woman. If you want to be at the table of decision making, you must be willing to vote for your own and to stand as candidates,” she added.

She encouraged women to use available opportunities to build their political networks and prepare for elective contests.

The Commission said it was conducting a three-day dialogue in Meru, Nyamira and Kisii counties involving women, youth and persons with disabilities.

The engagements seek to promote inclusive participation in the electoral process and address election-related gender-based violence.

NGEC said the dialogues are part of efforts to strengthen the participation of underrepresented groups in leadership and promote safer elections ahead of the 2027 General Election.