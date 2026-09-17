Nyamira University Set for First Intake as Construction Progresses

NYAMIRA, Kenya Sep 17 — Construction of the proposed Nyamira University at Kiabonyoru grounds in Nyamira County has entered a critical phase, with the institution expected to begin admitting students once the necessary legal and administrative processes are completed.

Speaking at the construction site, Kisii University Vice Chancellor Prof. Nathan Ogechi said significant progress had been made since the project’s groundbreaking ceremony in October last year.

The project, overseen by the Ministry of Defence, will comprise more than 16 blocks, including classrooms, offices and other supporting facilities.

Prof. Ogechi said construction of a three-storey building housing classrooms and offices was ongoing, with structural works expected to be completed by December this year and final finishing by February next year.

“We are happy with the progress that has been made so far. The construction of the classrooms and offices is ongoing, and we expect the structural works to be ready by December before the final finishing is completed in February,” he said.

The university has also benefited from supporting infrastructure, including a borehole, while plans are underway to construct sanitation facilities and a perimeter gate as preparations for operations continue.

Prof. Ogechi further announced that the groundbreaking ceremony for the university library is expected to take place next week, marking another milestone in the institution’s development.

The Vice Chancellor said preparations were underway to have the institution gazetted, a process that will pave the way for prospective students to apply for admission.

He explained that Nyamira University would initially operate under Kisii University before transitioning into an independent chartered university within approximately three years.

“We are working towards having the institution gazetted so that students can begin applying for admission. And in about three years, it will transition into Nyamira University as a chartered university,” Prof. Ogechi said.

Several academic programmes have already been proposed as the institution prepares for its first intake.

The programmes will initially focus on areas including business, information and communication technology, agriculture and natural resources, with additional courses expected to be introduced later.

Prof. Ogechi said the Kisii University Senate had proposed the transfer of relevant curricula to facilitate the commencement of academic programmes once the necessary approvals and preparations were completed.

“The Senate has proposed curricula that can be transferred and run as soon as we have everything in place,” he said.

Prof. Ogechi commended the national government for supporting the establishment of the university, saying the ongoing construction demonstrated its commitment to expanding access to higher education.

“We thank the government for this project and the support it has continued to provide to ensure that Nyamira University is established,” he said.

The establishment of the university is expected to expand access to higher education for students from Nyamira and neighbouring counties while creating opportunities for local communities through employment, business and other economic activities.

As construction progresses, attention is now focused on completing key facilities, securing gazettement and preparing for the institution’s first cohort of students ahead of its planned transition into an independent chartered university.