High Court Grants Political Parties, Observers Access to IEBC Election Records

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 17 – The High Court has granted orders allowing political parties and accredited election observers to lawfully examine electoral records and data held by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The orders were issued in a petition filed by Democratic Party petitioner and advocate Gilbert Njoroge, in a case concerning access to information used in the management and verification of Kenya’s electoral process.

The ruling allows scrutiny of election records and technological information, including the Register of Voters, relevant databases, servers, audit logs and other electoral information covered by the court’s orders.

The case had been opposed by the IEBC and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The development comes as preparations for the 2027 General Election continue, with the IEBC currently undertaking activities related to voter registration and electoral preparations. The Commission’s official website lists the August 10, 2027 General Election as the next national election.

The petition has brought renewed attention to access to electoral information and the ability of authorised parties and observers to independently scrutinise election records.

The court’s decision provides for examination of technological and documentary records relevant to the electoral process, including data held within the IEBC’s election systems.

The Register of Voters is a key component of Kenya’s electoral system. The IEBC has previously stated that, after verification and audit processes, the register is finalised and certified by the Commission through publication in the Kenya Gazette.

Njoroge’s petition was opposed by both the electoral commission and UDA, but the High Court granted the prayers seeking lawful access to the specified election records and data.

The order does not, by itself, establish that the electoral records contain irregularities. Rather, it provides a legal basis for the specified scrutiny of the information.

The development is likely to place greater focus on the management, preservation and accessibility of electoral data as preparations for the 2027 polls continue.

The IEBC maintains that the integrity and credibility of Kenya’s electoral system depend on the protection of electoral processes and has previously urged stakeholders to respect its constitutional mandate and independence.