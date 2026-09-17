Sifuna faults JKUAT Karen of denying him access to students forum

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has accused the administration of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Karen Campus of abruptly cancelling a student forum and denying him access to the institution.

In a statement posted on his social media page today, Sifuna said he had gone to the university following an invitation from the student leadership to attend the inaugural Law, Policy and Governance Forum.

Sifuna said the university administration subsequently cancelled the event and denied him entry to the institution.

“They can’t believe that I have not come here for a rally. You guys know for a fact that I can throw a bash even DJ Spider is over there. Why do you just imagine that politicians are only about politics?”

“We can actually just come and have conversations about even the weather. We can talk about anything including what you guys like to have for lunch,” Sifuna joked.

JKUAT’s Karen Campus hosts the university’s School of Law, which offers legal education and training and has previously hosted legal and academic forums.