Kenyans seeking jobs abroad urged to verify offers

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 17 – Kenyans seeking employment abroad have been urged to verify job offers, recruitment agencies and employment contracts with government authorities before travelling.

Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Nzioki wa Makau says failure to verify overseas employment opportunities exposes migrant workers to the risk of being given jobs that differ from those they were recruited for.

Speaking during an interview on Capital in the Morning, Justice Nzioki said the National Employment Authority and the Ministry of Labour provide mechanisms through which prospective migrant workers can establish whether advertised jobs are genuine.

“It’s true that most people think we are always stiff, but we are also human beings. You know, we don’t come from heaven to come and judge. We are living amongst you. We are ordinary people, with a higher responsibility, of course, but ordinary people,” Justice Nzioki wa Makau said.

He said legitimate recruitment should be backed by a work order from the destination country indicating the type of work and number of workers required.

Justice Nzioki warned Kenyans against bypassing government verification in an attempt to secure overseas employment quickly.

He said workers who encounter problems abroad may ultimately need assistance from government authorities or relatives, making it important to share details of their employment and travel arrangements before departure.

The judge said proper verification can help prevent disputes over recruitment, employment terms and the nature of work assigned to migrant workers.