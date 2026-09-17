Family Petitions DCI, DPP to Arrest Lawyer Over Alleged Sh70mn Runda Property Fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 17 – A family has petitioned the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to investigate and arrest a city lawyer over the alleged fraudulent sale of a prime property in Runda Estate valued at Sh70 million.

The family, through their daughter Aisha, alleges that lawyer Martin Muchoki Maina was engaged to facilitate the sale of the property to raise funds for medical treatment for her elderly father, Dr A. Kibwana.

Speaking to journalists at the Milimani Law Courts, Aisha claimed that the lawyer went against the terms of their agreement and proceeded with the sale of the property without informing or obtaining the family’s consent.

She alleged that Maina received payment from the purchaser but that the family has never received the Sh70 million proceeds from the transaction.

According to the family, efforts to trace the lawyer and recover the money have been unsuccessful.

Aisha further claimed that Maina has since relocated his office to an undisclosed location, making it difficult for the family to reach him.

The family is now calling on the DCI and the ODPP to urgently investigate the matter, establish the circumstances surrounding the sale and take appropriate legal action if criminal wrongdoing is established.

The family says the property was intended to help finance Dr Kibwana’s medical treatment and wants the authorities to assist in recovering the proceeds of the alleged sale.

The allegations have not been determined by a court, and the lawyer remains entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence unless proven guilty.