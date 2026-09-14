DCI Arrests Another Suspect Over Deadly Violence at UDA Meeting in Embu

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested another suspect in connection with the deadly violence and destruction witnessed during a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) delegates’ meeting at Nembure Grounds in Embu County.

The suspect was arrested on Monday in the Kithimu area of Embu town during a coordinated operation involving detectives from the DCI Headquarters Operations Support Team (OAT) and the Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Branch (CRIB).

The arrest comes two days after violence erupted during the UDA delegates’ meeting held at Nembure Grounds on Saturday.

According to the DCI, detectives have intensified investigations aimed at identifying and apprehending other individuals believed to have participated in the violence.

The latest suspect is being investigated over his alleged involvement in the unrest, which resulted in deaths, injuries and destruction of property.

The DCI said its teams are continuing with operations to establish the circumstances surrounding the violence and identify all those responsible.

The agency said the latest arrest forms part of a wider operation targeting suspects linked to the disturbances.

“Those who participated in the violence, regardless of their motive or affiliation, will be identified, arrested and brought to justice,” the DCI said.

The investigative agency maintained that it would pursue all individuals suspected of involvement in criminal acts committed during the unrest, irrespective of their political affiliations or motives.

The DCI said detectives are still pursuing additional suspects believed to have participated in the violence at the UDA meeting.

The ongoing investigations are being led by specialised teams drawn from the DCI headquarters, with detectives working to piece together events surrounding the clashes and establish individual responsibility.

The agency did not immediately disclose the identity of the latest suspect or provide details on the specific allegations facing him.

The DCI has also not indicated when the suspect will be presented in court.

The violence occurred during a UDA delegates’ meeting at Nembure Grounds in Embu on September 12, 2026.

The incident was marked by clashes and destruction, prompting a security and criminal investigation into the events.

The latest arrest signals an escalation of the DCI operation as investigators widen the search for those suspected of taking part in the violence.

The DCI said the investigations will continue until all suspects linked to the criminal acts are identified and brought before the courts.

The agency urged that those responsible for the violence be held accountable through due process, regardless of their political affiliation.