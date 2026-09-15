NGEC Warns Gender-Based Violence Threatens Women, Youth Participation in 2027 Elections

KISII, Kenya Sep 15 – The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has raised concerns over the impact of gender-based violence during electioneering periods, warning that it continues to discourage women, youth and persons with disabilities from participating in elective politics.

The Commission said violence and discrimination targeting vulnerable groups remain significant barriers to inclusive elections and the pursuit of political leadership.

Speaking in Kisii during a nationwide dialogue, NGEC Vice Chairperson Thomas Koyoo said the engagements were aimed at addressing the challenges faced by marginalised groups ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“We realize that inclusivity in elections is a major concern for this nation and also for us as a Commission. We want to engage our people and address gender-based violence during elections and how youths can be a major target,” Koyoo said.

Koyoo said the Kisii engagement formed part of a broader programme aligned with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) timetable leading to the 2027 elections.

He said similar dialogues were being conducted in Meru and Nyamira counties as the Commission seeks to promote greater participation in electoral and political processes.

NGEC Chairperson Rehema Jaldesa is leading a separate team conducting engagements in the other counties.

“We are here to serve our great nation. We are here because of the issue that is coming up on inclusivity and participation in elections,” Koyoo said.

The Commission’s focus includes examining how gender-based violence affects vulnerable groups during election periods and identifying measures to ensure that women, young people and persons with disabilities can participate without intimidation or discrimination.

NGEC Commissioner Dr Margaret Karungaru expressed concern over the limited representation of women in elective leadership in Kisii County since independence.

Karungaru linked the low number of women elected to the County Assembly to entrenched violence and discrimination, saying the situation remained a concern in the country’s efforts to achieve gender equality in political leadership.

“Since independence, Kisii has only had one MCA who has been elected. All the others have been men. This is a very worrying trend given that we are fighting for the two-thirds gender rule which is recognized by the Constitution, and yet in this county women are still being left behind at the table of decision making,” she said.

She said the continued underrepresentation of women highlighted the need for sustained efforts to address barriers to their participation in leadership and decision-making.

The Commissioner’s remarks come amid ongoing national discussions on the implementation of the constitutional two-thirds gender principle, which seeks to promote equitable representation of men and women in elective and appointive positions.

The NGEC has identified gender-based violence during elections as a critical issue requiring attention ahead of the 2027 polls.

Violence, intimidation and discrimination can discourage potential candidates from seeking office and limit the ability of vulnerable groups to participate fully in electoral processes.

Through its nationwide dialogues, the Commission is seeking to engage communities and stakeholders on ways of strengthening inclusion and addressing the challenges that undermine equal participation.

The engagements are being conducted as preparations for the 2027 General Election continue, with the Commission emphasising the importance of ensuring that all eligible citizens can exercise their political rights without fear of violence or discrimination.

The Kisii dialogue is part of the broader effort to promote inclusive elections and advance gender equality in Kenya’s political leadership.