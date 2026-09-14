Juja Mother Welcomes Five Babies in Rare Normal Delivery at Thika Hospital

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – A woman from Juja, Kiambu County, has delivered five babies through normal delivery at Thika Level Five Hospital in a rare quintuplet birth.

Mercy Kanini delivered the five babies despite the significant risks associated with quintuplet pregnancies, which commonly require specialised medical care and may involve Caesarean section.

Kanini said she arrived at the hospital and delivered the first baby shortly afterwards.

Medical staff then began preparing her for theatre for a Caesarean section to deliver the remaining babies.

However, following further medical assessment, the plan changed and Kanini was allowed to proceed with normal delivery.

“After some time, I don’t know what happened, they said I could deliver normally. I was very happy on learning that I had delivered five babies,” she said.

The delivery is considered particularly unusual because normal vaginal delivery of quintuplets is extremely rare.

Kanini said she was not afraid during the delivery, crediting the medical team for making the experience easier.

“I was not afraid, the way I have been attended to has made me happy,” she said.

The five babies were placed in nurseries after delivery, where they received medical attention.

Kanini praised the doctors, nurses and Kiambu County leadership for the quality of care she received at the hospital.

The quintuplets are Kanini’s third delivery. She previously gave birth to a boy and a daughter.

Kanini’s husband, Evans Nyamhanga, described the arrival of the five babies as a miracle.

He said the couple had expected four babies but were surprised when five were delivered.

“I was expecting four babies but God has been a God of miracles, we have got five,” Nyamhanga said.

While celebrating the birth, Nyamhanga acknowledged the financial burden that comes with raising five newborns.

He appealed to Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi and other well-wishers to support the family.

“I wish to appeal to Governor Wamatangi to stand with me although he has already provided me with an ambulance, and to anyone else willing to stand with me I will be thankful,” he said.

Quintuplet pregnancies are considered high-risk because of the increased possibility of complications affecting both the mother and babies.

Multiple pregnancies are more likely to result in premature births and low birth weights, meaning newborns may require specialised neonatal care.

Depending on the circumstances, doctors may recommend Caesarean delivery to reduce risks during birth.

Kanini’s case was different after doctors assessed her condition and determined that she could safely deliver the remaining babies normally.

She did not disclose whether she conceived naturally or through fertility treatment.

Natural conception of quintuplets without fertility treatment is extremely rare. Fertility treatments such as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) can increase the likelihood of multiple births, particularly when more than one embryo is transferred.

Kanini’s delivery comes months after a reported quintuplet birth in Ethiopia.

In May 2026, 35-year-old Bedriya Adem gave birth to five babies at Hiwot Fana Specialised Hospital in Harari Regional State after reportedly trying to conceive for 12 years.

Adem delivered four boys and one girl through Caesarean section.

The babies weighed between 1.3kg and 1.4kg and were reported to be in good health.

Hospital Medical Director Dr Mohammed Nur Abdulahi told the BBC that Adem had conceived naturally without IVF.

For Kanini and Nyamhanga, the birth marks the beginning of a new chapter for their family, bringing the joy of five newborns alongside the financial and practical demands of raising quintuplets.