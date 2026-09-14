Ruto Commissions New Otonglo Police Station in Kisumu West

KISUMU, Kenya Sep 14 – President William Ruto has commissioned the new Otonglo Police Station in Kisumu West Constituency as the Government moves to strengthen security infrastructure in the area.

The President commissioned the facility on Monday during his ongoing development tour of the Nyanza region.

The Ministry of Interior said Otonglo had been identified as a growing commercial and residential area requiring a police patrol base as far back as the 1994–1998 Kisumu District Development Plan.

The area has also been the subject of security concerns raised in Parliament over the years, particularly regarding insecurity in Kisumu West Constituency.

The Government has now established a fully operational police station in Otonglo following the completion of its construction and its formal designation as a police station in March 2026.

The new facility is expected to enhance police presence in Otonglo and surrounding areas while improving the response to security incidents.

The commissioning comes as President Ruto undertakes a five-day development tour of Nyanza, during which he has launched and inspected various Government projects in Kisumu and other counties.

The establishment of the Otonglo Police Station is part of broader efforts to expand security infrastructure and improve access to policing services as residential and commercial settlements continue to grow.

The Ministry of Interior said the facility responds to longstanding calls for increased security presence in the area.

The Government has also been investing in police infrastructure and housing as part of efforts to improve working conditions for security officers and strengthen service delivery.

During his Nyanza tour, President Ruto has commissioned and inspected projects covering security, roads, water, housing and aviation infrastructure.

The new Otonglo Police Station is expected to serve residents of Kisumu West and neighbouring areas by bringing police services closer to the growing population.