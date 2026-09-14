Ruto Says Kenya Has No Room for Leaders Promoting Chaos and Violence

KISUMU, Kenya Sep 14 – President William Ruto has warned political leaders against using chaos, violence and divisive politics to advance their interests, saying Kenya has no room for leaders bent on destabilising the country.

Speaking in Kisumu on Monday during the second day of his five-day development tour of Nyanza, Ruto said peace, stability and national unity remain central to the Government’s efforts to grow the economy and improve the lives of Kenyans.

The President challenged opposition leaders to abandon what he described as outdated politics based on empty rhetoric, tribalism, division and violence.

“We have raised the bar of leadership in Kenya. It is not about personalities; it is about the people,” Ruto said.

He also challenged the opposition to present Kenyans with a clear political agenda ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Ruto said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) were working together to transform the country and accelerate development.

He warned that opposition parties without a clear agenda would struggle to compete in the 2027 polls.

“If you do not have an agenda, we will defeat you early in the morning,” he said.

Ruto described the 2027 election as a watershed moment for Kenya, saying it should mark a break from tribalism, divisiveness and discrimination and usher in an era of national unity, inclusivity and shared purpose.

Turning to development, Ruto said Kisumu County would remain part of the Government’s infrastructure expansion programme.

He announced that the Government had allocated Sh23 billion for the construction of eight roads covering 270 kilometres, aimed at improving connectivity and unlocking the county’s economic potential.

The President also announced that Sh44 billion had been invested in the Affordable Housing Programme in Kisumu, supporting the construction of 12,000 housing units, 20 modern markets and student hostels with a combined capacity of 12,000 beds.

Ruto commissioned the Sh8.4 billion Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Project in Kisumu City.

The project is expected to connect an additional 53,000 households to reliable water supplies and 23,000 households to the sewerage system, more than doubling sewerage coverage in the city.

According to the President, the project will also reduce water losses by 27 per cent, connect more than 7,000 affordable housing units to water and sewerage services and provide major health facilities with round-the-clock water and sanitation services.

Ruto also launched construction of the 12-kilometre Rabuor-Chiga road in Kisumu West Constituency.

The Sh962 million project will provide an alternative link between Kondele and the Kisumu-Ahero road at Rabuor Market.

In Chemelil, the President inspected ongoing works on the Chemelil-Muhoroni/Junction road.

The Sh5.7 billion project forms part of the wider Sh15.7 billion Kisumu-Chemelil-Muhoroni-Kipsitet road upgrade, which is being implemented in three phases.

The road is expected to strengthen connectivity between Kisumu and Kericho counties, improve access to markets and facilitate trade and agricultural activities.

Ruto later opened the Kisumu West Sub-County Police Headquarters, where he said the Government was addressing the housing needs of police officers.

He said 20,000 housing units were being constructed across the country to provide police officers with decent and dignified accommodation.

At Kisumu International Airport, the President commissioned a new Air Traffic Control Tower, saying the modern facility would improve aviation safety and air traffic management.

The tower provides controllers with a 360-degree view of the airspace and is expected to support safer and more efficient aircraft operations.

Ruto also addressed residents at Jua Kali Garage, where he announced that the Government had allocated five acres of land to the Jua Kali sector.

He said a modern workshop would be constructed on the site to support artisans and enable them to expand their businesses.

The President was accompanied by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Kisii Governor Simba Arati, Members of Parliament and other leaders.

Ruto’s Nyanza tour is focused on government development projects and investments in infrastructure, housing, water, security and economic empowerment as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election.