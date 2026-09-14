Govt, World Bank review progress of Kenya Digital Economy Acceleration Project

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – The Government and the World Bank have reviewed progress in the implementation of the Kenya Digital Economy Acceleration Project (KDEAP), focusing on ensuring investments under the programme deliver tangible benefits to communities.

Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke and Principal Secretary for ICT and the Digital Economy John Tanui co-chaired the meeting with a World Bank delegation to assess the project’s implementation and identify opportunities to strengthen its impact.

The review focused on the project’s contribution to expanding digital infrastructure, access to digital government services, digital skills and economic opportunities for Kenyans.

PS Isaboke said KDEAP remains an important partnership in advancing Kenya’s digital transformation, emphasising the need to ensure that investments translate into meaningful benefits for citizens.

He called for greater focus on last-mile impact, particularly in extending digital infrastructure and services to communities that remain underserved.

“KDEAP remains an important partnership in expanding digital infrastructure, access, digital Government services, skills and economic opportunities for Kenyans,” Isaboke said.

He stressed that the success of the programme should be measured by the practical difference it makes in the lives of Kenyans.

The project has supported the integration of technology into education, with more than 62,000 teachers trained to incorporate ICT into their work.

KDEAP has also facilitated the distribution of over 5,000 interactive smart boards, benefiting nearly 100,000 learners.

In partnership with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), the programme has further supported the development of digital learning content for Grades 7 and 8.

The investments are aimed at strengthening digital learning and improving access to technology-enabled education.

PS Tanui said partnerships such as KDEAP were critical in extending digital services and opportunities to communities across the country.

“It is all about the impact we have on Kenyans and this is why we must ensure that we deliver,” Tanui said.

He underscored the importance of ensuring that the project’s investments achieve meaningful outcomes for citizens.

Both Principal Secretaries appreciated the World Bank for its continued partnership with Kenya, noting that sustained collaboration would be important in deepening digital inclusion and expanding access to opportunities created by the country’s digital transformation.

The meeting was attended by World Bank representatives Mehnaz Safavian, Aneliya Muller, Timothy Kelly and Nidhi Parekh.

ICT Authority Chief Executive Officer Jessy Maruti and his team, as well as Secretary for Telecommunications and Postal Services Alphonce Kanunga, also attended the meeting.