KRA officer arrested over alleged Sh100,000 bribe

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 15 – A Kenya Revenue Authority officer has been arrested in Kisumu over allegations of taking a bribe to facilitate the clearance of Sh4.5 million in tax arrears.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission says the suspect allegedly demanded KSh100,000 from a construction company, in exchange for clearing the outstanding tax arrears from the iTax system.

EACC investigators mounted an operation following preliminary investigations and arrested the suspect on September 14 as he allegedly received KSh30,000.

The suspect, who is attached to the KRA Debt Refunds Department in Kisumu, was taken to Kisumu Central Police Station for processing and statement recording.