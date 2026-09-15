Digital Health Agency Pushes Interoperability Across Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 15 – The Digital Health Agency (DHA) is working to link health information systems across Kenya to enable patient records to be shared between healthcare facilities, reducing the need for patients to carry physical medical files when seeking treatment or referrals.

Speaking on Capital in the Morning, Kenya Healthcare Federation Digital Health Committee Chairperson Dr. Jean Kyula said the DHA was established under the Digital Health Act to coordinate and support digital health systems.

“So really, the Digital Health Agency is looking at what systems do we have in Kenya? How can we support, how can we maintain, how can we coordinate that? That’s really why the Digital Health Agency exists,” Kyula said.

Smart Applications International Limited Kenya CEO Isaiah Mosiori said common standards are critical to ensuring health records can move between facilities.

“If I go to Hospital A, and maybe I need to be referred to Hospital B, currently, or without such a platform or integration, it means you have to carry loads and tons of paper for you to prove that ABCD has happened to you,” Mosiori said.

Kyula said the Health Information Exchange will address interoperability by connecting different systems and allowing records to move with patients. She described the wider framework as the “Kenya Digital Health Superhighway.”

She said historical records, including paper files, will also be migrated into electronic systems, although some data could be lost during the process.

Kyula said patients should not incur additional costs from digital health systems, while certification will help protect patient information.

She also cautioned against widening the digital divide, saying: “We have to make sure as we’re thinking of high-tech, there’s still low-tech.”

USSD, SMS, automated calls and community health workers could help maintain access for people unable to use smartphone-based services.