Suspected M-Pesa fraudster arrested after posing as Safaricom agent in Garissa

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 18 – Police in Garissa have arrested a suspected M-Pesa fraudster accused of posing as a Safaricom agent and tricking an attendant into surrendering a mobile line before allegedly transferring money from the account.

The suspect, identified as Edwin Mugoi, was arrested shortly after allegedly defrauding an M-Pesa shop attendant in the Posta area of Bulla Hodhan in Garissa town.

According to police, Mugoi approached the attendant while posing as a Safaricom agent and claimed he was carrying out a line upgrade.

The attendant reportedly allowed him to proceed, unaware that the purported upgrade was allegedly part of a fraud scheme.

Police said Mugoi swapped the mobile line and subsequently used it to fraudulently transfer funds to another account.

The incident was reported to police, prompting officers from Garissa Police Station to launch a search for the suspect.

Mugoi was arrested shortly afterwards and searched by the officers.

Police recovered multiple SIM cards, four mobile phones, two SIM-card registration gadgets and four chargers, which are suspected to have been used in the alleged fraudulent activities.

Investigators said the suspect had allegedly been targeting M-Pesa shop attendants in Garissa town and surrounding areas.

Mugoi remained in police custody as officers processed him for arraignment, where he is expected to face fraud-related charges.

Police have continued to warn mobile money users and M-Pesa agents to exercise caution when approached by individuals claiming to be telecommunications company representatives, particularly when asked to surrender SIM cards, phones or account information.

The arrest is part of efforts to curb mobile money fraud targeting M-Pesa agents and their customers in the region.