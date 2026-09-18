New GSU officers to bolster security ahead of 2027 polls, Murkomen says

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 18 – The Government has signalled an enhanced security deployment ahead of the 2027 General Election following the graduation of a new batch of General Service Unit (GSU) officers.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the newly trained officers would boost the National Police Service’s capacity to maintain security before and during the elections.

Speaking at the passing-out parade of GSU officers at the National Police College’s Embakasi ‘B’ Campus in Nairobi on Friday, Murkomen said the recruitment and training of the officers had strengthened the country’s security preparedness.

“With their passing out, the NPS is now better equipped to secure our nation, including ahead and during the General Election,” Murkomen said.

The officers have undergone slightly more than nine months of training, according to the CS, and will now join the police service with the responsibility of protecting lives and property.

Murkomen attributed the recruitment of the officers, alongside General Duty officers and those who joined the Administration Police Service, to resources provided by President William Ruto.

He commended the Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, Deputy Inspector-General Eliud Lagat, GSU Commandant Johana Tonui and the training staff for producing what he described as disciplined, resilient and professional officers.

The graduation comes as the government steps up preparations to address security challenges ahead of the 2027 elections, with Murkomen highlighting investments in policing equipment, mobility and specialised response capabilities.

He said the deployment of Advanced Mobile Response and Protection Systems (AMRAPS), drones, protective gear and other specialised equipment had strengthened the ability of officers to respond to security threats.

The CS also cited the government’s ongoing replacement of the National Police Service fleet as part of efforts to improve response times and access to communities.

He said 1,175 vehicles had been replaced over the past year, with another 2,232 scheduled for replacement within the next three months.

A further 1,200 electric vehicles are expected to be delivered by the end of the year, Murkomen said.

The government has also expanded the National Police Reservists programme, with 700 additional reservists currently undergoing training in Igembe North, Meru County.

Murkomen said the government had also revamped police training to include human rights, constitutionalism, the rule of law and community policing.

The measures, he said, were part of wider reforms aimed at making the police service more professional, accountable and responsive to emerging security threats.

The CS also said the government had promoted 4,473 officers who had stagnated in the same rank, while more than 138,000 police and prison officers and their dependants had been enrolled in the Usalama Cover under the Social Health Authority.

The government’s election-security preparations come as political activity is expected to intensify in the run-up to the 2027 polls, placing increased demands on security agencies to maintain public order while safeguarding constitutional rights and the electoral process.