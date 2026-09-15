Ruto hails Nairobi’s 2029 World Athletics win, says 32 stadiums are under construction

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – President William Ruto has hailed Nairobi’s selection to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, saying the country is investing in sports infrastructure as it prepares to stage the global competition.

Ruto welcomed the decision by the World Athletics Council, saying Kenya’s successful bid was a major achievement for the country and the African continent.

He noted that Nairobi will become the first African city to host the senior World Athletics Championships, describing the award as recognition of Kenya’s long-standing contribution to athletics.

“The World Athletics Championships are coming home!” Ruto said.

“Our country has won the right to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, making Kenya the first African nation to stage the premier global athletics competition.”

Ruto said Kenya’s preparations for major sporting events are being supported by an ongoing expansion of sports infrastructure, with 32 stadiums under construction across the country.

He said the projects will provide facilities for athletes while strengthening Kenya’s capacity to host international sporting competitions.

The President also congratulated the Kenya 2029 bid team, Athletics Kenya, the Ministry of Sports, Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy, athletes and other stakeholders involved in securing the hosting rights.

“We thank World Athletics for the confidence it has placed in Kenya,” he said.

Ruto pledged that Kenya would deliver a championship that reflects the country’s athletics heritage and meets global standards.

World Athletics announced Nairobi as the host of the 2029 championships following its Council meeting in Budapest on September 14-15.

Munich in Germany was selected to host the 2031 edition.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said Nairobi and Munich presented compelling bids, describing the decision as an opportunity to take the championships to Africa, Asia and Europe over the next three editions.

The 2029 event will build on Nairobi’s experience hosting major athletics competitions, including the World U18 Championships in 2017 and the World U20 Championships in 2021.

Other major World Athletics events held in Africa include the 2017 World Cross Country Championships in Kampala and the 2026 World Athletics Relays in Gaborone.

The 2029 championships are expected to attract athletes, officials and spectators from across the world, creating opportunities in tourism, hospitality, transport and the creative economy.

For Kenya, the event will also provide an opportunity to showcase its athletics heritage while placing Nairobi at the centre of global athletics.

Ruto said the government would work with stakeholders to honour the confidence placed in Kenya and deliver a successful championship for both the country and Africa.