‘Ni Hayo Machache Kutoka Sponyo,’ Uhuru Embraces New Nickname From Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 18 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has embraced the “Sponyo” nickname recently used by President William Ruto to refer to him.

Uhuru appeared to acknowledge the nickname in a light-hearted message, ending his remarks with the phrase, “Ni hayo machache kutoka Sponyo,” signalling his acceptance of the moniker.

The nickname has emerged in recent political exchanges involving the former President and Ruto, adding a lighter dimension to their public interactions.

Uhuru and Ruto worked together for two terms after being elected on the Jubilee Party ticket in the 2013 and 2017 General Elections, before their political relationship deteriorated during Ruto’s tenure as Deputy President.

Ruto later defeated Uhuru’s preferred successor, Raila Odinga, in the 2022 presidential election and assumed the presidency.

In recent months, however, the two leaders have been seen engaging in political exchanges as Kenya’s political landscape takes shape ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Ruto has on several occasions referred to Uhuru using the “Sponyo” nickname, which has since gained attention in political circles.

Uhuru’s latest remarks appear to signal that he has chosen to embrace rather than reject the name.

The former President has remained active in public and political affairs since leaving office in 2022, although he has largely maintained a lower public profile compared with his years in State House.

His embrace of the nickname comes amid renewed political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections, with leaders across the political divide positioning themselves and their parties for the next electoral contest.