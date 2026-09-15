Babu denies Sifuna rift claims as he pivots to Nairobi Gubernatorial bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 15 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has denied reports of a fallout with Senator Edwin Sifuna, even as he scales down his participation in Linda Mwananchi activities to focus on the Nairobi gubernatorial campaign.

Owino says he fully supports Sifuna’s presidential bid, dismissing claims that his decision to reduce participation in the movement’s rallies is linked to disagreements between the two.

He says he supports Sifuna “100 percent”, describing the senator as his brother and insisting they remain politically aligned despite pursuing different elective positions.

Owino says while he is focused on the Nairobi governorship, Sifuna is seeking the presidency, arguing that there is therefore no reason for the two to be viewed as political rivals.

He has also dismissed claims by bloggers that he is jealous of Sifuna, saying their political partnership remains intact.

Owino says he has previously stood with Sifuna at political events when he could have remained in Nairobi, but will now dedicate more time to his own gubernatorial campaign.

He says this will mean missing some Linda Mwananchi rallies where they clash with his Nairobi campaign schedule.

Owino has nevertheless urged opposition leaders to rally behind Sifuna, warning that the presidential bid could fail if the opposition remains divided.

He says he will focus on campaigning in Nairobi while continuing to mobilise support for Sifuna, insisting that the change in his campaign schedule should not be interpreted as a political split.