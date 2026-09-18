Kenya condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls for end to hostilities

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 18 – The Government has condemned the escalating missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, warning that strikes against civilians, critical infrastructure and sacred sites threaten regional stability and international security.

In a statement issued Friday, September 18, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs called for the immediate cessation of hostilities and urged all parties to exercise restraint and pursue de-escalation.

Kenya said attacks directed at civilians, civilian infrastructure and places of worship were contrary to international humanitarian law.

The statement comes amid a sharp escalation in fighting involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi movement. Recent attacks have targeted Saudi cities and energy infrastructure, while Saudi forces have intensified strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen.

Saudi authorities have also reported an attempted Houthi drone attack near Mecca, although the Houthis have denied targeting the holy city. Separately, debris from an intercepted drone in Taif province reportedly killed one person and injured two others.

Concern over Red Sea, Hormuz shipping

Nairobi also raised concern over growing threats to maritime trade in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, warning that disruption to freedom of navigation could have wider consequences for global economic stability and energy security.

Kenya called for the protection of maritime waterways and an end to attacks on merchant and commercial vessels.

The government said it supported full compliance with international law and the implementation of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions concerning Yemen and the Houthis, including obligations relating to arms embargoes.

The warning comes as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains significantly below normal levels amid the wider regional conflict. Preliminary shipping data cited by Reuters showed only four commodity vessels transited the strait on Thursday, compared with a 10-day average of 16.

The Red Sea has also come under renewed pressure following advances by Houthi forces along Yemen’s coast, raising concerns over one of the world’s key maritime routes.

Kenya backs Yemeni political settlement

Kenya reaffirmed its support for a Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political settlement under United Nations auspices, describing it as the durable route to peace.

The government also reaffirmed its commitment to Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Kenya further emphasised the principle that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states are protected under the United Nations Charter.

“Kenya therefore stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the protection of its people, of the Two Holy Mosques and of the pilgrims who travel there,” the ministry said.

The statement noted that Kenyan citizens are among those who travel to Saudi Arabia as pilgrims, while many Kenyans also live and work in the Kingdom.

Nairobi said it remained seized of the safety and welfare of Kenyan nationals in Saudi Arabia amid the deteriorating security situation.

The government said it would continue working with the international community to safeguard maritime security, protect legitimate trade and promote international peace and stability.

Kenya also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its longstanding relations and cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

The statement comes as Saudi Arabia faces multiple security pressures, including attacks on energy infrastructure. Earlier this month, Riyadh temporarily shut its East-West oil pipeline after drone attacks caused damage and injuries, according to Saudi authorities.