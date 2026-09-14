Ruto: Govt to Support Raila Family in Anniversary Preparations

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – President William Ruto has said the Government is working closely with the family of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to organise the anniversary of his death.

Ruto said the Government was supporting the family in preparations for the commemoration, while also overseeing the construction of a mausoleum in honour of the former Prime Minister.

According to the President, the mausoleum is expected to be completed by October 14.

“The Government is working with the Raila family in organising the anniversary of his death,” Ruto said.

He added that the Government would continue supporting the family as preparations for the anniversary and the memorial project continue.

The mausoleum is expected to serve as a lasting tribute to Raila, who remained a central figure in Kenya’s political history and played a key role in the country’s democratic development.

The President did not provide further details on the anniversary programme or the location and design of the mausoleum.

The Government’s involvement comes as the Odinga family prepares to mark the anniversary of the former Prime Minister’s death.