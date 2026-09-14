Wetang’ula urges MPs to advance Kenya’s interests at Commonwealth conference

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 14 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has challenged Kenyan MPs attending the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, to use the forum to advance the country’s interests while sharing Kenya’s parliamentary experience with other Commonwealth states.

Wetang’ula said the week-long meeting provides Kenyan legislators with an opportunity to exchange ideas, learn from other parliaments and identify practices that could strengthen democracy, accountability and legislative effectiveness in Kenya.

The Speaker spoke on Monday after meeting the Kenyan delegation in Cape Town, where he briefed the legislators on the conference programme and their engagements.

“Kenya has been an active member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and this conference provides an opportunity for you to deliberate on ideas that can strengthen our legislative roles, reinforce parliaments and enhance accountability,” Wetang’ula said.

More than 700 parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth are attending the conference, which is addressing challenges facing legislatures and the citizens they represent.

Wetang’ula urged Kenyan legislators to go beyond participating in discussions and contribute practical proposals on issues affecting parliaments across the Commonwealth.

He also called for greater commitment by member states towards strengthening the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, arguing that closer cooperation was necessary to build responsive and accountable legislative institutions.

Women in Parliament

The Speaker backed discussions on women’s participation in Parliament, saying the forum should help identify and address political and institutional barriers that continue to limit women’s participation in leadership.

He urged Kenyan women MPs to use the conference to build networks, pursue leadership opportunities and exchange experiences with legislators from other countries.

“I encourage our female legislators to take advantage of the opportunities available through this conference, including leadership positions and networking platforms that can enhance their contributions to public service,” he said.

Disability inclusion

Wetang’ula also supported efforts to make parliamentary institutions more accessible to legislators and citizens living with disabilities.

He said discussions on the participation of lawmakers with disabilities should focus on removing institutional and physical barriers that prevent them from fully participating in legislative processes.

The conference is also expected to examine climate adaptation and resilience, the growing use of artificial intelligence in parliamentary processes and other emerging issues affecting legislatures.

The meeting provides an opportunity for Commonwealth parliaments to compare approaches to emerging challenges, including the implications of new technologies for lawmaking and parliamentary oversight.

Wetang’ula thanked the Parliament of South Africa for hosting the conference and said continued engagement among Commonwealth legislatures would strengthen parliamentary cooperation and the sharing of experiences.