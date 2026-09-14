‘We are not out of time’: IEBC defends election technology timeline

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has moved to allay concerns over delays in procuring election technology for the 2027 General Election, saying it still has sufficient time to complete the process and test the systems before polling day.

IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana said the commission had about 120 days to complete the procurement of the technology, followed by another 60 days for simulations and testing.

“Some people are saying we are running out of time in terms of technology. We still have 120 days to do that, and another 60 days to run simulations. So, don’t worry, we are not out of the legal timelines,” Mukhwana said.

His remarks come amid legal challenges surrounding the commission’s procurement of election technology, with the tender process facing scrutiny over its requirements.

Earlier this month, the IEBC was ordered to review and amend its tender for the supply and maintenance of the Integrated Elections Management System after a challenge to the procurement process.

The dispute has raised concerns over whether the commission will be able to procure, install and adequately test the technology in time for the 2027 elections.

Mukhwana acknowledged that some of the procurement decisions had ended up in court but said the commission was prepared to comply with orders issued by the Judiciary.

“Some have gone to court, but as IEBC, we are willing to amend, and we accept when we are wrong. We have agreed to comply and put the tender out. But the same individuals have moved to the High Court. Their intention is to delay us,” he said.

The commissioner appealed to the Judiciary to expedite cases arising from the procurement process, arguing that prolonged litigation could affect the commission’s preparations.

“We plead with the Judiciary, please, when some of these cases come up, speed them up so that we can get the technology procured and avoid intentional delay. We are cooking nothing apart from what you can see,” he said.

The latest dispute is part of a wider series of legal challenges confronting IEBC procurement as it prepares for the 2027 election.

Separately, the High Court has also halted further steps in a multibillion-shilling IEBC tender for ballot papers and other election materials after a bidder challenged the qualification requirements. The case involves Oilmax, which has argued that some of the tender’s experience, financial and local-content requirements cannot be met simultaneously.

The court directed the bidder to file its substantive judicial review application, while IEBC and other parties were given time to respond. The procurement remains subject to the court proceedings.

The technology procurement, however, is particularly critical to the credibility of the 2027 election given the central role played by electronic voter identification, results transmission and related election-management systems.

The commission has maintained that its procurement process is open and transparent. It has also continued engaging stakeholders on election technology and lessons from previous elections as it prepares for the next polls.