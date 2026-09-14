IEBC officially publishes notice for 2027 General Election

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has officially published the notice for Kenya’s 2027 General Election, setting Tuesday, August 10, 2027, as the date for the polls.

In a public notice signed by IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon, the Commission said the publication was made pursuant to Article 88(4) of the Constitution, the Elections Act and the Elections (General) Regulations, 2012.

The notice covers the respective elections and election campaign financing timelines for the 2027 General Election.

“The Public is HEREBY notified that pursuant to the powers conferred by Article 88(4) of the Constitution of Kenya, the provisions of the Elections Act, Cap 7 and the Elections (General) Regulations, 2012, the Independent Electoral & Boundaries Commission has published the Notice of the General Election scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 10th August, 2027,” the notice states.

The publication formalises the election date and provides the public with access to the legal notices governing the electoral process and campaign financing timelines.

The IEBC notice refers to Gazette Notice Numbers 13497, 13498, 13499, 13500, 13501, 13502 and 13503, published on August 20, 2026, in Kenya Gazette Volume CXXVIII – No. 144.

It also cites Gazette Notice Number 13771, published on August 26, 2026, in Volume CXXVIII – No. 150.

The Commission said the notices are available on its official website for public access.

The publication comes as political parties, prospective candidates and other stakeholders prepare for the 2027 electoral cycle.

The General Election will include the presidential, parliamentary and county-level elections, with the IEBC responsible for coordinating and supervising the electoral process in accordance with the Constitution and electoral laws.

The Commission urged members of the public to access the official notices through its website for details on the election and campaign financing timelines.

The 2027 General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, 2027.