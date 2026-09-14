Arati: ODM will not settle for less than 50pc share in 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – ODM Deputy Party Leader and Kisii Governor Simba Arati has demanded an equal power-sharing arrangement between the Orange Democratic Movement and President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance if the two parties retain their broad-based government partnership after the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Monday during President Ruto’s four-day tour of Nyanza, at Chemelil in Muhoroni Constituency, Arati said ODM must secure half of the government in a post-2027 administration.

“In the 2027 government, we as ODM must get a half share together with Honorable Ruto,” Arati said.

He insisted that the arrangement should be based on an equal division of government positions between the two political parties.

“ODM and UDA will go 50/50. There is no shortcut about it,” he said.

The remarks bring into sharper focus the stakes within ODM over the broad-based government arrangement, particularly what the party expects to secure from its cooperation with President Ruto ahead of the 2027 elections.

While the broad-based arrangement has brought sections of ODM and UDA together in government, questions have persisted within ODM over the political returns the party will receive from the partnership, including the sharing of senior government positions should President Ruto secure a second term.

The governor has previously defended the ODM-UDA partnership as a route through which the two parties can consolidate political support ahead of the 2027 elections with Arati insisting the partnership would endure and could guarantee electoral success in 2027.

The demand for a 50-50 arrangement also comes against the backdrop of growing debate over which positions ODM would seek if the partnership evolves into an electoral coalition. Recent reports have indicated that ODM is pushing for a significant stake in the next administration, including the Deputy President’s position.

For ODM, the issue is likely to test the strength of the broad-based arrangement as the 2027 contest approaches. The party must balance its participation in the Ruto administration with demands from its grassroots supporters for tangible political and policy gains.

Yesterday, President Ruto affirmed that the United Democratic Alliance and the Orange Democratic Movement are not competitors.

Instead, the President pointed out, the two parties are working and in partnership under the Broad-Based Government framework.

He stated that UDA and ODM parties are working together in the transformation of the country.

“UDA and ODM are not competitors but partners in the Broad-Based Government,” he said.

The President spoke during a church service at Voice of Salvation And Healing Church in Kisumu on Sunday in the company of Governors Anyang Nyongo (Kisumu), Ochilo Ayacko (Migori) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and MPs, among other leaders.