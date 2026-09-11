President Ruto to begin Nyanza development tour on Sunday

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – President William Ruto will begin a development tour of the Nyanza region on Sunday, with the visit expected to focus on government projects and programmes being implemented across the region.

Nyanza Regional Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha said Ruto will inspect ongoing projects, launch new initiatives and engage residents during the tour.

Speaking to journalists in Kisumu on Friday, Kyatha said the President will begin the visit by attending a church service at the Voice of Salvation and Healing Church before proceeding with other engagements.

He urged residents to turn out and welcome the President, saying the tour would provide an opportunity for communities to interact with Ruto and raise issues affecting the region.

Kyatha said the President is expected to assess the progress of various government projects, including affordable housing programmes, markets, roads and developments in public institutions.

He also cited infrastructure projects in different parts of Nyanza, including a bridge in Bondo, among the projects expected to attract attention during the tour.

“The way the President wants things to be done, he will be launching a lot of projects, inspecting, looking at the progress works that are being undertaken,” Kyatha said.

The regional commissioner said the visit would also allow the government to assess whether projects being implemented in the region were progressing as planned.

Kyatha called on residents to welcome Ruto as the President of all Kenyans, regardless of their political or regional affiliations.

“Because he is the President of all Kenyans, we must give him credit,” he said.

Kyatha also urged residents, particularly young people, to maintain peace and order throughout the President’s visit.

He warned against attempts to disrupt Ruto’s engagements, saying security agencies would remain on alert to ensure the tour proceeds smoothly.

“My advice to all young people, don’t even try a little bit. You know that I am here, and you are there,” Kyatha said.

He urged residents to cooperate with security agencies and use the President’s visit to engage the government on development priorities affecting Nyanza.

The tour is expected to take Ruto to several parts of the region, where he will inspect ongoing projects and receive briefings from government officials on their implementation.

Kyatha said further details on specific projects and other issues would be addressed during the President’s visit.

“We will talk about other things later, when the President comes,” he said.