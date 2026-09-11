British, Dutch Nationals Attacked and Robbed Along Oloitoktok Road

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Police have launched investigations after two foreign nationals were attacked and robbed by three men riding a motorcycle along Oloitoktok Road near Siaya Park in Nairobi.

According to a police report from Kileleshwa Police Station, the incident occurred at about 12:30am on Thursday as the two men walked from Yaya Centre.

The victims were identified as Mohamed Abdi, a 48-year-old British national, and Aissam Allaoui, a 42-year-old Dutch national.

Police said the suspects, who were riding a motorcycle whose registration number was not immediately established, passed the two men before turning back and attacking them.

Abdi was allegedly struck on the nose with a blunt object, sustaining injuries in the process.

The attackers reportedly stole Sh15,000 and a white power bank from Abdi.

Allaoui was robbed of a black iPhone 14 Pro valued at Sh96,000, Nike trainers, Apple headphones and a white charging cable, according to the police report.

The suspects then fled from the scene on the motorcycle and their whereabouts remain unknown.

The victims were assisted by a good Samaritan and taken to Nairobi Women’s Hospital, where Abdi received treatment for his injuries.

The Kilimani police orderly officer, accompanied by Q10 personnel, visited the hospital and interviewed the victims as investigations got underway.

Police said investigations are continuing with the aim of identifying and arresting the suspects and recovering the stolen property.

The incident comes amid continued police efforts to tackle cases of robbery and street crime in Nairobi, particularly in areas where pedestrians may be vulnerable during late-night hours.