Ruto Signs Four Bills Into Law as Kenya Strengthens Public Finance and Trust Administration

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – President William Ruto has assented to four Bills seeking to strengthen population planning, public financial management, air passenger services and trust administration in Kenya.

The four pieces of legislation signed into law are the National Council for Population and Development Bill, Air Passenger Service Charge Amendment Bill, Public Finance Management Amendment Bill 2025 and Trust Administration Bill.

The laws are expected to provide new legal frameworks and amend existing provisions in their respective sectors.

The National Council for Population and Development Bill establishes the National Council for Population and Development as a statutory body responsible for population and development matters.

The establishment of the council provides a legal framework for coordinating population policies and programmes and strengthening the link between population dynamics and national development planning.

The council is expected to play a role in supporting evidence-based population planning and advising on issues affecting population growth, demographic trends and development.

President Ruto also assented to the Air Passenger Service Charge Amendment Bill, amending the legal framework governing service charges paid by air passengers.

The legislation is expected to clarify and update provisions relating to the collection and administration of air passenger service charges.

The amendments come amid continued efforts to strengthen Kenya’s aviation sector and improve the regulatory framework governing air transport services.

The President further signed the Public Finance Management Amendment Bill 2025 into law.

The legislation amends the Public Finance Management framework, which governs the management of public resources by national and county governments.

The changes are aimed at strengthening the legal framework for public financial management, accountability and oversight in the use of public funds.

Public finance management remains a key component of government operations, with the framework providing rules for the planning, allocation, expenditure and oversight of public resources.

The fourth legislation signed into law is the Trust Administration Bill, which provides a legal framework for the administration of trusts in Kenya.

The legislation is intended to strengthen the framework governing trusts and provide greater clarity on their administration and management.

Trusts are commonly used for estate planning, management of assets and other arrangements involving the holding and administration of property.

The new law is therefore expected to provide clearer rules for trustees and beneficiaries while strengthening the broader legal framework governing trusts in Kenya.

The assent by President Ruto brings the four Bills into the legal framework, subject to the commencement provisions contained in the respective legislation.

The move is part of the legislative process through which Bills passed by Parliament become law after receiving presidential assent.

The four laws cover distinct areas of governance and economic administration, including population development, aviation, management of public finances and trust administration.

Their implementation will now depend on the relevant government agencies and institutions responsible for enforcing the new legal provisions.