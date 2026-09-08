New French Ambassador Wadid Benaabou Takes Over as Arnaud Suquet Ends Four-Year Kenya Posting

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – France has appointed Wadid Benaabou as its new Ambassador-designate to Kenya, taking over from Arnaud Suquet, who has completed a four-year diplomatic tour that saw him develop an unusually close relationship with the country and its people.

Benaabou announced the beginning of his mission in Nairobi, pledging to build on the longstanding ties between Kenya and France.

“I am honoured to begin my mission as France’s Ambassador-designate to Kenya. France and Kenya share a strong partnership, rooted in friendship and a shared ambition for the future,” Benaabou said.

He added: “I look forward to working alongside our Kenyan partners. Niko tayari!”

His arrival marks the end of Suquet’s tenure, which began in 2022 and covered not only Kenya but also Somalia and France’s representation to the United Nations Office in Nairobi.

Suquet left after completing his full four-year posting, having cultivated a public profile that went beyond conventional diplomatic engagements.

His successor comes into office at a time when Kenya and France are seeking to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, security, climate action, development and multilateral diplomacy.

Suquet’s departure was marked by a deeply personal farewell message in which he reflected on the country he had called home for four years.

“Dear Kenya, the pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again,” he wrote in a farewell message.

“Kwaheri Kenya tutaonana baadaye. Asanteni.”

Suquet said he was leaving Kenya with “strong ties, great memories and genuine friendship” and wished Benaabou well as he assumed the Nairobi mission.

The outgoing ambassador had become particularly known for his efforts to understand Kenyan culture. He learnt Kiswahili during his posting and also attempted to navigate Sheng, which he admitted was considerably more difficult.

Suquet described his nearly four years in Kenya as “a great experience”, adding that the country had “never disappointed” him. He said understanding the society in which he worked was essential to effective diplomacy.

Suquet recalled learning Kiswahili from children’s books before moving on to everyday conversations, while his experiences extended to Nairobi’s matatus, Kenyan food and tea and travelling around the country.

He also recalled running alongside marathon great Eliud Kipchoge and French President Emmanuel Macron during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, one of the memorable moments of his posting.

In his final reflections, Suquet said he expected Kenya to remain part of his life even after returning to France. He wrote of drinking Kenyan tea in Paris while remembering the tea-growing slopes of Murang’a.

He also promised to return to Kenya, saying he would come back not in his diplomatic capacity but as a French citizen who had developed a deep affection for the country.

Suquet’s departure was formally acknowledged by President William Ruto, who bid farewell to the outgoing envoy at State House in Nairobi.

Benaabou now inherits a relationship that Suquet leaves on a strong footing, as France continues to regard Kenya as an important partner in East Africa.

The new envoy brings experience in multilateral diplomacy and French foreign policy, including previous work at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and France’s representation at the United Nations.