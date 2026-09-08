Fire Destroys Vehicles at Garage Off Ole Dume Road in Kilimani

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – A fire that broke out at a garage off Ole Dume Road in Kilimani, Nairobi, destroyed several vehicles and caused significant losses to mechanics and vehicle owners.

The blaze broke out at the garage during the night, prompting an emergency response from the Nairobi County Disaster Management Centre.

Nairobi County official Geoffrey Mosiria said emergency teams were dispatched immediately after the county received a distress call about the fire.

Mosiria said he personally visited the scene, where he coordinated the response alongside disaster management officers, local residents and mechanics at the garage.

He said most of the vehicles inside the facility were extensively damaged, with some reportedly burned to ashes.

According to Mosiria, firefighters and emergency response teams took more than four hours to contain the blaze due to the nature of materials involved.

He said the fire involved vehicles, petrol and other highly flammable materials stored inside the garage, making the operation particularly difficult and dangerous.

“The fire took more than four hours to contain because it involved vehicles, petrol, and many other highly flammable materials stored inside the garage,” Mosiria said.

The presence of fuel and other combustible materials heightened the risk faced by emergency personnel responding to the incident.

Mosiria commended Nairobi County’s Disaster Management officers for their efforts in containing the fire and preventing further danger.

He also thanked members of the local community and mechanics who supported the emergency response.

“It was a very difficult and dangerous operation, but our teams worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control,” he said.

The fire has left mechanics and vehicle owners counting losses after several vehicles were destroyed in the incident.

Mosiria expressed sympathy to those affected, saying the county recognised the losses suffered by the mechanics and owners whose vehicles were inside the garage.

“Our thoughts are with the mechanics and vehicle owners who have suffered losses tonight,” he said.

The extent of the financial losses was not immediately established, and details on the cause of the fire were also not provided in the statement.

Authorities may conduct further assessments to establish the circumstances surrounding the outbreak and determine the full extent of the damage.

Mosiria said Nairobi County would continue strengthening its response to emergencies across the capital.

He said the county remains committed to protecting lives and property whenever emergencies occur.

“We will continue doing everything possible to respond to emergencies and protect lives and property across Nairobi,” Mosiria said.

The incident comes as Nairobi continues to face fire risks in areas where garages, workshops and other businesses handle flammable materials.

The county’s emergency teams have repeatedly urged businesses and property owners to observe fire safety measures, particularly where petrol, gas and other combustible substances are stored or used.