EACC Arrests Former Sports PS Kaberia, 5 Others Over Sh330mn CHAN Tender

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – Former Sports Principal Secretary Amb. Peter Kirimi Kaberia is among six suspects arrested by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) following the approval of graft charges by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The arrests follow investigations into the irregular procurement and non-delivery of stadium equipment ahead of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

At the heart of the probe is a contract valued at USD 15.89 million (approx. Sh1.5 billion), which was awarded in 2017 by the State Department for Sports Development (then within the Ministry of Sports, Culture, and the Arts) to M/s Auditel Kenya, a local subsidiary of a Spanish company.

The contract encompassed the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of security and access control systems, audio-visual networks and communications infrastructure and pitch lighting systems across various national stadia.

According to the EACC, an advance payment of USD 3.15 million (approx. Sh330 million) was remitted to M/s Auditel Kenya under a contract executed in violation of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.

The contractor failed to deliver on its contractual obligations, resulting in a direct loss of Sh330 million in public funds. The funds were subsequently funneled through multiple entities in a layered effort to conceal their origin and move the proceeds back into local accounts.

Following the completion of its investigations, the EACC submitted the inquiry file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved formal criminal charges against public officials, company directors, and key entities involved.

The suspects face several charges under economic crimes laws that include conspiracy to commit an economic crime, unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and abuse of office.

The suspects in custody are expected to be arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court at Milimani, Nairobi, later today.

Other suspects arrested include Stephen Njoroge Muthuma – Senior Principal Finance Officer, Ministry of Education, John Kiende Ruga – Senior Superintendent Engineer, Sports Kenya, Samuel Mbaa Njoroge – Tax Advisor and Partner, Taxwise Africa Consulting LLP, Enock Ondwari Onditi – Former Principal Accountant, State Department for Sports Development and Anthony Mwangi Kimathi – Former employee of Instalaciones Inabensa, S.A.

Additionally, the EACC has directed four other persons of interest to present themselves immediately at Integrity Centre or the nearest EACC office.

They include Harun Komen Chebet – Former Director, Administration, State Department for Sports Development, Marcos Gonzalez Puente – Director, Auditel Ingenieria Y Servicios, Kitheka Muema – Former Audit Committee Member, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Ephraim Muchangi Kinyua – Automobile Business Consultant.

In addition to criminal prosecution, the Commission has initiated civil proceedings aimed at recovering and forfeiting public funds and assets allegedly acquired through proceeds of crime in this case.

EACC stated that it remains committed to protecting public resources and holding public officers accountable whenever public funds are abused for private gain.