Joho, Sudi deliver Ruto’s message to Samia after husband’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – President William Ruto has sent a message of condolence to Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan following the death of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan.

Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho delivered Ruto’s message to President Samia during a visit to Tanzania, where Hafidh was buried in Kizimkazi, South Unguja, on Monday.

Joho was accompanied by Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi as they represented the Kenyan government and people at the funeral.

“I had the solemn opportunity to deliver President William Ruto’s message of condolence and encouragement to Suluhu Samia, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, following the passing of her beloved husband, Mzee Hafidh Ameir Hassan,” Joho said.

Joho said he assured President Samia and her family that Kenyans were standing with them during the difficult period.

“Accompanied by Oscar Sudi, I assured President Samia and her family of our thoughts and prayers as they navigate this painful period,” he said.

Hafidh was buried in his home area of Kizimkazi hours after his death, bringing together senior political and religious leaders from Tanzania and beyond.

The funeral prayer was led by Zanzibar Grand Mufti Sheikh Saleh Omar Kaabi.

Among those who attended were Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi and Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba.

Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete and former Zanzibar presidents Amani Abeid Karume and Ali Mohammed Shein were also present.

Hafidh’s death has triggered an outpouring of messages of sympathy from leaders across Africa.

Ruto said he received the news with “deep sorrow”, describing Hafidh as a distinguished Tanzanian.

“President Samia has lost a lifelong companion, her children a beloved father, and Tanzania a distinguished son,” Ruto said.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame, Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema also sent messages of condolence.

Hafidh, who largely kept a low public profile during his wife’s political career, died after receiving treatment for a heart condition.

He was born on January 1, 1946, in Kisakasaka village in West B District, Unguja.

He later trained as a teacher and worked in several schools in Tanzania.

At the time of his death, Hafidh left behind two widows, four children and 15 grandchildren.

In his message, Joho prayed for comfort for President Samia, her family and the people of Tanzania.

“May the Almighty Allah SWT grant the departed eternal rest and give H.E. President Samia, her family and the people of Tanzania fortitude, comfort and peace during this difficult time,” Joho said.