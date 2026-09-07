Tanzania’s First Gentleman Hafidh Ameir laid to rest at burial attended by Joho, Sudi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 — Tanzania’s First Gentleman Hafidh Ameir Hassan was buried in Kizimkazi, South Unguja, on Monday, hours after his death, as political and religious leaders from across Tanzania joined President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her family to mourn his passing.

The funeral prayer was led by Zanzibar Grand Mufti Sheikh Saleh Omar Kaabi, with senior government officials, political leaders and religious figures attending the ceremony.

Among those present were Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi and Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba.

The funeral brought together senior figures from Tanzania’s political establishment, including Second Vice President Hemec Suleiman Abdullah, former President Jakaya Kikwete and former Zanzibar presidents Amani Abeid Karume and Ali Mohammed Shein.

Kenya was represented at the funeral by Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi, who attended on behalf of the Kenyan government and people

Former Zanzibar First Vice President Othman Masoud Othman also attended, alongside ministers and deputy ministers from the Union Government and the Zanzibar Revolutionary Government.

Hafidh, who died on Monday, was buried in his home area of Kizimkazi, leaving behind two widows, four children and 15 grandchildren.

A life in teaching and agriculture

Reading his biography at the funeral, Deputy Director of State House Communications Shabaan Kisu said Hafidh was born on January 1, 1946, in Kisakasaka village in West B District, Urban West Region, Unguja.

He completed his primary education at Kombeni Shakani School in 1960 before joining Tumekuja Secondary School in Mkunazini, where he graduated in 1965.

Hafidh joined Zanzibar Teachers’ College in 1970 and graduated in 1973. He subsequently worked as a teacher in several schools in Tanzania.

Hafidh had been receiving treatment for a heart condition before his death.

Regional leaders mourn

Hafidh’s death triggered an outpouring of condolences from leaders across Africa, with President Samia receiving messages of sympathy from Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Somalia and Zambia.

Kenyan President William Ruto said he received the news with “deep sorrow”, describing Hafidh as a distinguished Tanzanian.

“President Samia has lost a lifelong companion, her children a beloved father, and Tanzania a distinguished son,” Ruto said.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema also sent condolences to President Samia and the Tanzanian people.

Former Senegalese President Macky Sall also mourned Hafidh, describing him as the “beloved husband” of President Samia.

The funeral came just hours after Tanzania’s Vice President announced Hafidh’s death.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of Honorable Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan,” Ndejembi said.

He said Hafidh had been receiving treatment for a heart condition before his death.

“I offer my deepest condolences to Her Excellency the President, the family, relatives, friends, and all Tanzanians during this time of mourning,” he said.

The late Hafidh largely maintained a low public profile as the husband of Tanzania’s President.