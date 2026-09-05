IGAD foreign ministers to convene in Djibouti for 74th Extraordinary Session

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5-Foreign ministers from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) member states will convene in Djibouti next week for an extraordinary meeting expected to shape the bloc’s collective response to pressing peace and security challenges across the region.

The 74th Extraordinary Session of the IGAD Council of Ministers will be held on September 15, 2026, in Djibouti City, bringing together foreign ministers and designated representatives from member states.

The meeting comes at a critical moment for the Horn and wider IGAD region, with ministers expected to review prevailing security developments, assess ongoing regional initiatives, and seek stronger collective approaches to peace and stability.

IGAD said the Council would address “key regional peace and security issues and other matters of importance to the region,” providing a platform for member states to coordinate their responses to challenges confronting the region.

The Council of Ministers is one of IGAD’s principal policy organs and is responsible for providing political direction and advancing cooperation among member states.

The Djibouti meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for ministers to assess ongoing peace and security efforts and identify areas where greater regional coordination is required.

Beyond immediate security concerns, the Council will also consider institutional issues, including the implementation and strengthening of the IGAD Treaty, as the regional bloc seeks to reinforce its capacity to respond to evolving regional priorities.

IGAD said the discussions would support the Authority’s mandate and strengthen its ability to address challenges collectively.

“IGAD Member States remain committed to working collectively to address the challenges facing the region and to promote peace, stability and prosperity for the people of the IGAD region,” the organisation said.