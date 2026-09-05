Muthoni: Government ready to coordinate response to El Niño health risks

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 5 — Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has assured Kenyans of a coordinated response to potential health risks linked to the expected El Niño conditions, citing an existing inter-ministerial committee chaired by the Deputy President.

Muthoni, who spoke in Nyeri on Saturday during the Jamii Imara Mashinani tour, said the committee was already working on preparedness measures and coordinating advisories to county governments, particularly on health-related risks.

“There is an inter-ministerial committee that is chaired by the Deputy President which is already active,” Muthoni said.

She said the health sector was advising counties on infrastructure that needs strengthening, emergency preparedness and the need to mobilise resources to respond to potential health emergencies.

The advisories also cover personal hygiene, environmental hygiene, water and sanitation, she said, as authorities seek to minimise the risk of disease outbreaks associated with heavy rains.

Kenya Met forecasts above-average rains, prolonged wet spells

Muthoni urged counties to take early action on infrastructure that could worsen the impact of heavy rainfall, including blocked drainage systems.

“Drainages that need to be unclogged early enough that can let water through,” she said.

She said Kenya had systems and experience to draw on in responding to such weather-related challenges.

“This is not the first time that we are getting these kind of issues,” Muthoni said.

National-county coordination

Muthoni identified close coordination between the national and county governments as critical to preparedness and response.

“From the health sector, I can really say our coordination with the county government is the most important,” she said.

She said the government would also engage development partners and other ministries to strengthen preparedness and response capacity.

“We combine forces so that should there be any eventuality of any outbreak, we are able to take care of it as we move on,” Muthoni said.

Her remarks come as the country prepares for the October-December rainfall season, with health authorities focusing on preventive measures around hygiene, water and sanitation and strengthening preparedness for possible disease outbreaks.